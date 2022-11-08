E. & J. Gallo announced earlier today that its winery lineup will be expanding. On Nov. 10, the wine and spirits conglomerate shared the news of its acquisition of Denner Vineyards, located in the highly coveted Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, Calif. This marks the twentieth winery under the Gallo umbrella and will add numerous new wines to the company’s already impressive portfolio. Though details of the sale remain undisclosed, it was shared that the purchase includes the Denner brand, the winery, and all 130 acres of the estate’s vineyards.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO