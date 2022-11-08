ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family house sells for $1.6 million in Paso Robles

A spacious house built in 2005 located in the 600 block of Amanda Way in Paso Robles has a new owner. The 3,488-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 24, 2022. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $466 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.3-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local business helps homeless shelter move

Shelter able to save costs on the move to put towards services. – The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), a community resource for safe and secure shelter to meet the needs of families and individuals experiencing homelessness, has a new look in Paso Robles, and the long-awaited move to the newly renovated rooms of the repurposed motel was accomplished last Wednesday with the help of a local business.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/31 – 11/06/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 31, 2022. 00:27— Traci...
PASO ROBLES, CA
vinepair.com

E. & J. Gallo Announces Acquisition of Denner Vineyards

E. & J. Gallo announced earlier today that its winery lineup will be expanding. On Nov. 10, the wine and spirits conglomerate shared the news of its acquisition of Denner Vineyards, located in the highly coveted Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, Calif. This marks the twentieth winery under the Gallo umbrella and will add numerous new wines to the company’s already impressive portfolio. Though details of the sale remain undisclosed, it was shared that the purchase includes the Denner brand, the winery, and all 130 acres of the estate’s vineyards.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Rising rent in SLO County threatens tenants with homelessness while nonprofits search through limited affordable housing

San Luis Obispo County is experiencing a wave of rent hikes, leaving tenants grappling with potential homelessness and nonprofits scrambling to address those calls for help. "About 30 percent of our requests are coming from folks who were barely getting by to begin with, and now the rent has been increased," said Devon McQuade, the associate director of 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC).
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7

Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Three new businesses open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif.– Atascadero residents can add a new candle shop, Mexican restaurant, and Peruvian coffee shop to their daily routine as three new businesses open in El Camino Real. The post Three new businesses open in Atascadero appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Experiences You’ll Love In Paso Robles Wine Country

When I think of Paso Robles, California, I visualize rolling hills with giant oak trees scattered throughout the countryside. The nearby Pacific Ocean provides an accommodating breeze, and variations in elevation offer the perfect atmosphere for entrepreneurial families to create new wineries and distilleries. The explosion of new wineries and distilleries has surprised even locals. A recent count revealed 300-plus wineries are now dotting the area.
PASO ROBLES, CA

