"We don't know how bad it's going to get," SLO resident Susan Leal said in 1991.
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 30?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $603,654, $398 per square foot.
SLO County housing development could add 1,289 homes. Why are neighbors opposed to it?
“Is it a fit?” one neighbor asked. “That’s kind of the question you got to ask yourself.”
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
On Oct. 31, Traci Lynn Isun, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Oakmeadow Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 31, Jason Dean Jackson, transient, was arrested in the 1600 block of...
Single-family house sells for $1.6 million in Paso Robles
A spacious house built in 2005 located in the 600 block of Amanda Way in Paso Robles has a new owner. The 3,488-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 24, 2022. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $466 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.3-acre lot.
Local business helps homeless shelter move
Shelter able to save costs on the move to put towards services. – The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), a community resource for safe and secure shelter to meet the needs of families and individuals experiencing homelessness, has a new look in Paso Robles, and the long-awaited move to the newly renovated rooms of the repurposed motel was accomplished last Wednesday with the help of a local business.
Red Light Roundup 10/31 – 11/06/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 31, 2022. 00:27— Traci...
SLO City appoints new fire chief
The City of San Luis Obispo has named a new fire chief and he’s a familiar face to some on the Central Coast.
Paso Robles is now home to world’s largest Field of Light as Sensorio adds 43,000 new orbs
The exhibit was expanded and refurbished just in time for the holidays.
Bruce Gibson widens lead in District 2 race as SLO County releases new vote counts
Here’s a look at the latest totals in races across San Luis Obispo County.
E. & J. Gallo Announces Acquisition of Denner Vineyards
E. & J. Gallo announced earlier today that its winery lineup will be expanding. On Nov. 10, the wine and spirits conglomerate shared the news of its acquisition of Denner Vineyards, located in the highly coveted Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, Calif. This marks the twentieth winery under the Gallo umbrella and will add numerous new wines to the company’s already impressive portfolio. Though details of the sale remain undisclosed, it was shared that the purchase includes the Denner brand, the winery, and all 130 acres of the estate’s vineyards.
Hotel SLO to host first Autumn Soirée: The SLO Way
Hotel SLO is hosting its first Autumn Soirée with executive Chef Ryan Fancher on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Rising rent in SLO County threatens tenants with homelessness while nonprofits search through limited affordable housing
San Luis Obispo County is experiencing a wave of rent hikes, leaving tenants grappling with potential homelessness and nonprofits scrambling to address those calls for help. "About 30 percent of our requests are coming from folks who were barely getting by to begin with, and now the rent has been increased," said Devon McQuade, the associate director of 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC).
2 stormy days brought much-needed rain to SLO County. Here’s how much your area got
Here’s what weather you can expect for the rest of the week.
Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7
Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Bus riders in Santa Maria will be able to ride on the two new electric buses starting on Friday. The post City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three new businesses open in Atascadero
ATASCADERO, Calif.– Atascadero residents can add a new candle shop, Mexican restaurant, and Peruvian coffee shop to their daily routine as three new businesses open in El Camino Real. The post Three new businesses open in Atascadero appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
100,000 gallons of SLO County drinking water drained after storage facility break-in
An employee discovered a cut lock and vandalized fence on Monday, SLO County officials said.
7 Amazing Experiences You’ll Love In Paso Robles Wine Country
When I think of Paso Robles, California, I visualize rolling hills with giant oak trees scattered throughout the countryside. The nearby Pacific Ocean provides an accommodating breeze, and variations in elevation offer the perfect atmosphere for entrepreneurial families to create new wineries and distilleries. The explosion of new wineries and distilleries has surprised even locals. A recent count revealed 300-plus wineries are now dotting the area.
