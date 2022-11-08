Honor has teased the design of its next foldable smartphone, which it has confirmed will launch as the Magic Vs. Arriving a few days after a Weibo leaker shared sketches of the upcoming smartphone, Honor has stated that the Magic Vs will be at the heart of its November 23 launch event. Currently, it is unknown whether Honor plans to introduce other smartphones, with the Magic5 series reported to be at a late stage of development with Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

