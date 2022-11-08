Read full article on original website
Realme 10 Pro Plus with new Hyperspace Design, ultra-light weight and large battery teased ahead of imminent launch
Realme intends to ship a new line of mobile devices that consist of a 10 4G, a 10 5G and a 10 Pro+ with, oddly, no Pro in between throughout the rest of 2022 and 2023. This impression is reinforced by its latest teasers for the latter, the only one still yet to launch.
Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition teased as a new Special Edition of ZTE's 2022 Android flagship smartphone
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. The Axon 40 Ultra already has a third-gen UDC screen to grace the most Galaxy S22 Ultra-like smartphone design since the...S22 Ultra. Now, it also has just crossed the final 2022 flagship smartphone milestone with its own super-premium special edition. Its immediate...
Honor Magic Vs: Next-generation foldable launch date confirmed following emergence of leaked design and specifications
Honor has teased the design of its next foldable smartphone, which it has confirmed will launch as the Magic Vs. Arriving a few days after a Weibo leaker shared sketches of the upcoming smartphone, Honor has stated that the Magic Vs will be at the heart of its November 23 launch event. Currently, it is unknown whether Honor plans to introduce other smartphones, with the Magic5 series reported to be at a late stage of development with Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Galaxy S23 Ultra camera providers joined by China's Sunny Optical as Samsung cuts Sony out of the S23 series picture
The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature two camera units that have been supplied by the Chinese company Sunny Optical, which has provided lenses for Samsung in the past as well as for rivals such as Huawei and Vivo. According to a report by The Elec, the S23 Ultra will have its 10 MP folded zoom telephoto camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera mostly produced by Sunny Optical, with Samsung Electro-Mechanics (telephoto) and NAMUGA (ultra-wide) picking up any slack.
MediaTek Pentonic 1000 launches as a new SoC for next-gen 4K/120Hz premium TVs
MediaTek has augmented its Pentonic series of silicon custom-designed for TVs with a new chip. The 1000 improves on the up-to-date specs of its 700 sibling with an auto-low latency mode (ALLM) as well as specs such as variable refresh rate (VRR) technology at up to 4K/144Hz for gaming. Then...
Deal | Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs now down by up to 68 percent on Amazon
Although outdated due to their interface support limited to PCIe 3.0, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSDs can still be useful to bring a solid performance boost to older desktop PCs and laptops. Since the budgets for upgrading old machines are often limited, Amazon's ongoing discounts for the Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD lineup of up to 68 percent should help some users decide to finally make the move.
Vivo X90 series tipped to launch in late November 2022 with Dimensity 9200-powered options
Vivo's allegedly upcoming X90 series of premium-tier Android smartphones is the subject of a new leak that purports to reveal the new devices' launch date. The short video shows a second variant alongside what might be the top-end Pro Plus for the first time. This one, taking up the rear...
Qualcomm claims to have passed an important milestone with its mmWave 5G technology
Qualcomm persists in asserting that standalone (SA) mmWave, a sub-type of 5G, is "poised to unlock new capabilities for consumers and enterprises thanks to faster speeds, lower latency and deployment flexibility". However, it still tends to require a number of crutches to work, such as a fall-back on sub-6GHz 5G or even 4G/LTE (i.e. non-standalone (NSA) mmWave 5G).
Acer Swift 3 SF314 shines with a 2.8K OLED display and a powerful CPU in our review, but...
Acer's Swift 3 series is primarily known for affordable laptops. However, the configuration of the Swift 3 SF314-71-56U3 is a higher-end model with a 14-inch OLED display that has a native resolution of 2.8K. As an OLED panel, it offers typical advantages such as amazing colors and contrast, but the glossy surface makes it somewhat of a pain to use when working outdoors.
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13 builds based on Android 13 in Europe, India and North America
OnePlus has started distributing stable Android 13-based builds globally for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Rolling out as Oxygen OS 13.0, the updates are available for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets sold in Europe, India and North America. OnePlus has announced the rollout of stable OxygenOS...
OPPO Find N2 backed to launch weighing no more than an iPhone 14 Pro Max
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Foldable smartphones or phablets might be the future (according to Samsung, anyway); however, they are still saddled with the drawback of their typical total mass, easily outweighing their traditional candy-bar counterparts. This issue might seem unavoidable, given that the whole concept does after all involve 2 fully-equipped screen panels held together with an often component-heavy hinge.
Realme 10 5G presented with a sharp design as second member in Realme 10 series
Realme has introduced another model in the Realme 10 series, a few days after announcing the Realme 10 4G. This time it is the Realme 10 5G, which has arrived in China. Surprisingly, Realme has presented the Realme 10 5G ahead of its Realme 10 series launch event. For reference, the company has already confirmed that this event will take place on November 17 in China.
Tesla open-sources its connector to take on CCS with 'half the size twice the power' North American Charging Standard
Instead of transforming its Superchargers into Magic Docks with a CCS adapter tacked on the proprietary connector in order to comply with the government's charging network buildout subsidy requirements, Tesla opted to try and make others to adopt its charging technology by open-sourcing it. In a somewhat surprise move, Tesla...
Apple Mac mini: YouTuber repurposes Apple M1 mini-PC for Nintendo Wii-based project
The YouTuber Luke Miani has modded numerous products in the past, such as getting the Apple M1 to work in an old iMac. Now, Miani has demonstrated how to use the current Mac mini as a retro console with a difference. Specifically, the YouTuber has managed to fit the Apple M1-based machine inside a Nintendo Wii chassis, as he explains in the video embedded below.
Pimax Portal: Gaming handheld, VR headset and AMD Ryzen 7 6800U mini-PC extraordinaire revealed
Pimax has revealed the Portal, a gaming handheld based on Android. Not only can the Pimax Portal be used as a compact gaming device, but it is capable of integrating with a VR headset, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U-powered mini-PC or a gaming PC for a wireless VR experience. Virtual...
Luminar Neo Upscale AI vs. Topaz Gigapixel AI: How good is Skylum's new AI upscaling app
Skylum recently launched Upscale AI – an extension for Luminar Neo. We previewed the artificial intelligence solution and compared it with the well-established competitor Gigapixel AI. On Thursday, 10 November at 5 pm, Skylum released four new extensions for Luminar Neo: Focus Stacking AI, Supersharp AI, Background Removal AI...
Samsung issues stable One UI 5 updates for Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung continues to expand eligibility for its One UI 5 update. Earlier this week, the company released stable One UI 5 builds for the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series, as we discussed at the time. For reference, the company outlined plans to update numerous other models to the Android 13-based update this month, which it confirmed at the start of November.
Chuwi CoreBox: Refreshed mini-PC arrives with Intel Alder Lake processor, LPDDR5 RAM and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
Chuwi has started selling the fourth generation of the CoreBox, appropriately sold as the CoreBox 4th. Available to pre-order now, the mini-PC is only available with the Core i3-1215U, a six-core and eight-thread processor from Intel's Alder Lake-U series. For reference, the Core i3-1215U can boost to 4.4 GHz on its P cores, of which it has two. Additionally, Intel has included four E cores that operate between 0.9-3.3 GHz.
Xiaomi Poco C40: Super budget but super slow
The Poco C40 is very cheap even for Xiaomi's Poco line-up. The foray into the realm of ultra-budget smartphones shows that even Xiaomi can't do miracles. We are going to summarise our test results for you here. Xiaomi phones are cheap and give you a lot of bang for your...
OPPO Reno9 and 9 Pro allegedly star with an updated look in new renders
The allegedly upcoming Reno9 series of Android smartphones will allegedly build on their predecessors' updated design with raised, almost iPhone-esque, lens cut-outs within their square rear camera surrounds. However, according to new leaks courtesy of the well-known tipster Evan Blass (or @evleaks on Twitter), the company has decided to refine this look somewhat.
