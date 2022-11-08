Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
Decision 2022: Update on the irregularities at Precinct 77
The District 5 incumbent and the man who could replace him filed dueling petitions over "voter irregularities" at one precinct on election day.
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
2 Tulsa City Council incumbents defeated in midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. — Two of the three Tulsa City Council seats up for reelection will be filled by new members. Grant Miller beat incumbent Mykey Arthrell in Tulsa City Council district five by less than a percentage point. Christian Bengal won the city council district six race, defeating incumbent...
LIVE RESULTS HERE: Polls close for Oklahoma midterm election
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma for the midterm election. Notable state races include the gubernatorial race and the race for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat. Notable races in Tulsa County include run-off elections for Tulsa City Council seats in districts five, six and...
tulsatoday.com
Voting irregularity in City of Tulsa
Voters in at least one precinct today were denied ballots in the non-partisan City Council Election if they were registered Republican in precinct 77 near 21st and Memorial. Gwen Freeman, Secretary for the Election Board, and Sheriff Vic Regalado held a 2 pm press conference confirming three poll workers were removed and replaced. Both organizations are working together in the ongoing investigation.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
publicradiotulsa.org
America gets new citizens in Tulsa ceremony
The City of Tulsa hosted a naturalization ceremony inside City Council Chambers at City Hall, 175 E. 2nd St on Thursday morning. Twenty-three people from 16 countries became U.S. citizens. Countries represented in the ceremony include Algeria, Australia, Burma, Canada, Dominican Republic, Finland, Honduras, Iran, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Syria, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
Tulsa City Councilor Questions Source Of Runoff Opponent's Funding
A Tulsa City Councilor is raising questions about donations to her election opponent – mostly from people with ties to a single company that does substantial business with the City. Councilor Connie Dodson is facing Christian Bengel in a runoff election Tuesday. In the primary, Bengel got more votes,...
publicradiotulsa.org
Early snow for Tulsa?
A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
kfdi.com
Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges
A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
publicradiotulsa.org
Excavation continues in search for massacre victims
As excavation and lab analysis work continued Friday at Oaklawn Cemetery, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed last week contained one victim with a gunshot wound. During lab work, a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull. At this time,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison, admits robbing two banks
TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa firefighter will spend 51 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two Oklahoma banks. After his release, Jerry Brown will spend an additional three years under supervision. Brown admitted to robbing the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook in March 2020 and the...
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder transferred to Okmulgee County
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in an Okmulgee murder investigation has been transferred to the Okmulgee County Jail, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office. Joe Kennedy was taken to the Okmulgee County Jail for violating the terms of his probation on an assault and battery...
Muskogee Public Schools offers counseling after student death
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools said on Friday it’s offering counseling after it was notified of the death of a high school student who died overnight. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the entire Rougher community. Every effort will be made to support students and staff through this difficult time,” said the district.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow Vietnam Veteran finally honored with Silver Star Ceremony
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Veteran’s Day holds extra special meaning for a Broken Arrow man who was finally recognized for his heroic action during the Vietnam War. On Friday, FOX23 caught up with 76-year-old Charles “Rusty” Hair at an event for Veterans. Purple Heart recipients in...
Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery
The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Comments / 0