Vladimir Putin may have to play a waiting game and hope the winter months work in his favor, following another humiliating setback in his invasion of Ukraine. The Russian president was conspicuously absent when he left it to his defense minister Sergei Shoigu and armed forces commander Sergey Surovikin to announce Moscow's withdrawal from the west of the Dnieper River near Kherson, capital of the southern region of the same name.

2 DAYS AGO