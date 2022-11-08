ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Sage Canyon kicks off the giving season with carnival supporting Toys for Tots

 4 days ago

From Oct. 30 through Nov. 4, the Sage Canyon Elementary School PTA held a toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots. The Marine Corps Reserve will distribute toys to children in need this holiday season.

The week-long drive began with a Halloween festival on Oct. 30 where families were treated to a petting zoo and carnival games—all attendees were encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy as a suggested donation. The event had a tremendous turnout and approximately 60 volunteers helped staff at the event including Del Mar Mesa Boy Scouts of America Troop 713.

The Toys for Tots drive was the school's first charity event of the school year and families generously donated over 160 items.

“Sage Canyon Elementary always does a fantastic job supporting communities in need," event organizer Adriana Bade said. "We will continue our community outreach efforts next month with the San Diego Food Bank.”

To get involved with San Diego County's Toys for Tots, visit bit.ly/3zU1js4 .

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Red Flaming Pandas of the DMCV Sharks win 10U Girls rec tournament championship

