Learning how to turn on skis helps you to control your speed as well as your direction and get more efficient on the hill. So you’ve got yourself kitted out for the season with the best ski jacket and ski pants on the market, your lift ticket is active, now do you just bomb it down the mountain and see what happens? Contrary to what classic ski movies teach us, you don’t really want to just straightline downhill. Doing so will pick up a lot of speed and can be dangerous – at a certain point, the ski run is doing to change direction or you’ll come up on an obstacle like a tree or another skier and you’re going to have to be able to change direction. Learning how to turn on skis helps you to control your speed as well as your direction, and the better you get, the more efficient you can become at skiing – and that means you can take laps all day long. There’s truly no replacement for going out for a lesson or three with a qualified ski instructor, and of course lots and lots of practice, but if you like to do a little research before you head out, or just need a refresher after a long break from skiing, this simple guide outlines the basics of three fundamental turning techniques.

