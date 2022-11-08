Read full article on original website
It’s time for New Mexico to offer Paid Family and Medical Leave
I had just given birth to a boy. And like any mother, I expected him to be healthy, beautiful, and thriving. Instead, my new son was having trouble breathing. He was immediately taken to the NICU to undergo testing and support his breathing, for a total of 23 days. After that he would be discharged and sent home on oxygen support until he was three months old. His life revolved around a 25 foot cord for his oxygen and he wore a monitor on his foot that would beep at all hours of the day and night if his oxygen saturation would go below 95 percent.
New Mexico Indian Affairs' cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida goes fully red
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls his 20-point victory “a win for the ages.” The Republican Party won every statewide office. Florida gave the GOP four additional seats in the U.S. House. How did Republicans lock down control of Florida? Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Politico’s Gary...
Rare November storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, on the East coast of Florida early Thursday, bringing storm surge and power outages. It has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves north. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Jeff Huffman of Barron Weather about the storm. This...
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reelected in Michigan
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won reelection in Michigan, and a ballot proposal that adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to the state constitution also passed. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Matt Grossmann, a political scientist at Michigan State University, about the midterm results in Michigan.
Voters signal support for more than investments in early childhood
“Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country and this world,” said author Sharon Salzberg. The recent election tells us a great deal about how committed New Mexicans are to our children and their families. New Mexico voters have spoken loud and clear– and they want the highest quality early care and education programs fully supported and available to all. Beyond the passage of constitutional amendment #1, which directs the state to withdraw additional funding from our $24 billion Permanent School Fund to expand these services, voters’ choices at the polls also voiced their support for many of the policies lawmakers enacted in recent years.
