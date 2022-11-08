ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NIC DESLAURIERS AND MATHIEU OLIVIER DROP THE GLOVES EARLY ON

Nic Deslauriers was a perfect fit for Philadelphia when he signed there this season purely because of situations like this. His teammates were absolutely fired up afterwards, but it didn't really show in their play. The Flyers dropped their contest to the Blue Jackets 5-2, dropping them to 7-4-2; good enough to be right outside the playoff bubble.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NEW JERSEY FORCED TO RECALL ANOTHER GOALTENDER DUE TO INJURY

The New Jersey Devils have recalled goaltender Nico Daws from the Utica Comets of the AHL due to an injury to Vitek Vanecek. With Mackenzie Blackwood already on the shelf, this is disconcerting news for a team riding an eight-game win streak. This feeling is all-too familiar for Devils' fans, who - last season - had to witness seven different goaltenders vie for the worst numbers in the NHL; by quite a long shot if you'll recall.
NEWARK, NJ
RYAN REAVES AND TANNER JEANNOT THROW DOWN IN HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT

Ryan Reaves is still an apex predator in the NHL, but this kid Tanner Jeannot has earned plenty of respect in his still-young NHL career. He went toe-to-toe with Reaves on Saturday night, and it didn't disappoint. Reaves took him down, but Jeannot is making a name for himself among...
NASHVILLE, TN
TONY DEANGELO DROPS GLOVES WITH MARK KASTELIC AFTER TAKING HIT HE DIDN'T LIKE (VIDEO)

The Philadelphia Flyers may be exceeding expectations to start the 2022-23 season, but the team was roundly beaten by the Ottawa Senators Saturday afternoon 4-1. At one point, Flyers defenceman Tony DeAngelo took a hit from the Sens Mark Kastelic that he obviously didn't like. As soon as DeAngelo got up, he went after Kastelic and the two dropped the gloves. I think Kastelic gets the best of DeAngelo here, but you can be the judge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BLAKE COLEMAN FINED FOR SLEW FOOT ON PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS

The Calgary Flames were able to snap a seven-game losing streak versus the Winnipeg Jets last night, though it wasn't all good news for forward Blake Coleman. The NHL's Department of Player Safety issued the 30-year-old a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slew-footing Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. The incident occurred late in the first period, and resulted in Coleman receiving a two-minute tripping penalty at the time.
TRIO OF FIGHTS BREAK OUT IN TBL V. WSH

Last night's game between Tampa Bay and Washington was an absolute treat for Caps fans who paid the price of admission. On top of a 5-1 victory for the Capitals, there was not shortage of action. So far today, a hearing for Aube-Kubel (likely a suspension) and a pair of...
TAMPA, FL
DOUBLE TKO DURING FIGHT THAT INVOLVED SOME HEAVY STRIKES IN THE ECHL (VIDEO)

This one was a doozy. During an ECHL game on Saturday, Brandon Yeamans of the Cincinnati Cyclones and Andrew Perrott of the Indy Fuel decided to square off. Both got in some very heavy blows before both combatants fell to the ice and could no longer continue. It was a quick fight, but a brutal one as well, typical of the ECHL. Cincinnati won the game 5-2. There were eight fighting majors handed out during the match.
CINCINNATI, OH
LUKE KUNIN CATCHES JASON ROBERTSON WITH BIG OPEN ICE HIT

Jason Robertson has been quietly one of the NHL's best young players with 144 points in his first 141 games. Carrying the puck through the middle, San Jose forward Luke Kunin caught him with an open-ice hit that could have ended way worse. Stars defenseman Ryan Suter approached Kunin in...
DALLAS, TX
FLORIDA PUTS FORWARD ON WAIVERS TO MAKE ROOM FOR AARON EKBLAD'S RETURN

Waivers for November 11, 2022 consists of just one player. Rudolfs Balcers, 25, has been placed on waivers in order for the Florida Panthers to be able to activate defenseman Aaron Ekblad from injured-reserve. Ekblad missed the last 11 games to a lower-body injury. Balcers, who the team signed to...
FLORIDA STATE
WASHINGTON CAPITALS COACH SIDELINED TO COVID PROTOCOL

The Washington Capitals announced today that head coach Peter Laviolette has entered COVID protocol and will miss the team's games against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday and Sunday. Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy will assume head coaching duties in the time being. Beyond the weekend, the Caps have games coming...
WASHINGTON, DC
BORJE SALMING RECEIVES MASSIVE OVATION AHEAD OF TOR V. PIT

Borje Salming received an enormous ovation after he was introduced during the pre-game ceremony ahead of the Maple Leafs' game versus Pittsburgh on Friday evening. Salming's battle with ALS or 'Lou Gehrig's disease' has left him visibly affected, but the glimmer in his eyes was noticeable this evening. Darryl Sittler...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FLINT FIREBIRDS OF THE OHL ARE REPORTEDLY TRADING NYR FIRST-ROUNDER BRENNAN OTHMANN

Per Jeff Marek, the Flint Firebirds of the OHL are trading New York Rangers 2021 #16th overall pick Brennan Othmann to the Peterborough Petes. The Firebirds are hosting the Petes tonight, but Othmann - Flint's captain - is suspended, as Marek said above. The play for which the future Ranger was suspended could be described as soft, but then again Othmann has always toed the line, which probably had something to do with it.
