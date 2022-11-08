Dusty Baker on Astros Contract: ‘We’re Working on It’

The 73-year-old won his first World Series title as a manager this year.

After winning his first World Series as a manager , the Astros ’ Dusty Baker is ready to return for the 2023 season.

Although nothing is official yet, the Astros manager told MLB’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that the team is working on a contract extension with him, which would mark his 26th year as an MLB manager.

“We’re working on it,” Baker said.

Rumors circulated about whether the 73-year-old would retire after finally winning his first World Series ring , but it sounds like Baker is only just getting started.

“I always said if I win one, I wanted two,” Baker said. “I’m going to try to keep my word. I like to keep my word, especially like this. This was as much fun as I’ve had ever. I had forgotten about how much fun the ticker-tape parade was because it’s been 40 years since the last one I went to, and what it means to me and my family and the city of Houston.”

Baker won one World Series as a player with the Dodgers in 1981.

In his three seasons thus far with the Astros, Baker has led the team to back-to-back World Series appearances, and to the ALCS in 2020.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Houston Astros coverage, go to Inside The Astros .