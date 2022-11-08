ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dusty Baker on Astros Contract: ‘We’re Working on It’

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBHmW_0j3DQmDn00

The 73-year-old won his first World Series title as a manager this year.

After winning his first World Series as a manager , the Astros ’ Dusty Baker is ready to return for the 2023 season.

Although nothing is official yet, the Astros manager told MLB’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that the team is working on a contract extension with him, which would mark his 26th year as an MLB manager.

“We’re working on it,” Baker said.

Rumors circulated about whether the 73-year-old would retire after finally winning his first World Series ring , but it sounds like Baker is only just getting started.

“I always said if I win one, I wanted two,” Baker said. “I’m going to try to keep my word. I like to keep my word, especially like this. This was as much fun as I’ve had ever. I had forgotten about how much fun the ticker-tape parade was because it’s been 40 years since the last one I went to, and what it means to me and my family and the city of Houston.”

Baker won one World Series as a player with the Dodgers in 1981.

In his three seasons thus far with the Astros, Baker has led the team to back-to-back World Series appearances, and to the ALCS in 2020.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Houston Astros coverage, go to Inside The Astros .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Blame it on baseball! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship has had some ups and downs, but overall, the couple has knocked it out of the park romance wise. The pair has baseball to thank for their meet-cute, working together in February 2012 on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 […]
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
IBWAA

Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned Boos

Controversial Commissioner Rob Manfred aroused the ire of Astros fans at Minute Maid Park.Arturo Pardavila III from Hoboken, NJ, USA, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Two days after Rob Manfred issued a “State of the Game” press release, he was hit with an unending deluge of boos when he tried to present the Commissioner’s Trophy to the newly-crowned World Champion Houston Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

108K+
Followers
42K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy