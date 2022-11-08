Read full article on original website
iBanFirst taps Fenergo for client lifecycle management solution
Payments service provider (PSP) iBanFirst has tapped Fenergo, a software provider for financial institutions, for its software-as-a-service (SaaS) client lifecycle management (CLM) solution. iBanFirst helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates manage international payments and foreign exchange (FX) exposure. Fenergo’s cloud-native CLM and know your customer (KYC) solution will...
UAE’s Wio Bank goes live on Mambu’s cloud banking platform
Abu Dhabi-based challenger Wio Bank has gone live on Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform, enabling it to launch its digital banking services in the region. The challenger says it chose Mambu’s API-led cloud platform to achieve a “faster” time to market and launch its financial products “quickly and at scale”.
With tech giants going passwordless, will banks be ready to meet new consumer expectations?
Two key breakthroughs will soon intersect, influencing how people access and safeguard their financial data. As banks, financial service providers, and fintechs continue to implement open banking, consumers’ ability to share financial information in order to gain access to new financial services and other online financial tools expands, and new technologies are being developed to enhance the security of online authentication.
Ampla Technologies acquires B2B BNPL firm Upside Financing
Ampla Technologies has acquired supply chain cashflow solutions provider Upside Financing as it looks to build out a new extended payment terms solution, Ampla Pay Later. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The new offering will be built around Upside’s existing product, which extends payment terms for firms...
Standard Chartered and UpSwot launch pilot for SME business analytics solution
Standard Chartered and US-based fintech UpSwot have launched a pilot initiative in Singapore designed to help the bank’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers. Described by the firms as a “first-of-its-kind” initiative, the solution aims to provide Standard Chartered’s SME clients with data-driven insights and forecasting capabilities on a single digital platform.
Vietnam’s Sacombank taps Temenos for digital banking platform
Vietnam’s Sacombank has tapped banking tech vendor Temenos for its digital banking solution Infinity in order to meet growing demand for digital financial products and services. Sacombank is one of Vietnam’s largest banks, with more than 15 million retail and business banking customers. The adoption of Temenos Infinity will...
Blockchain intel firm TRM Labs scores $70m expanded Series B
Blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs has raised a $70 million expanded Series B round, bringing the total raise to $130 million. The round, led by fintech-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo, saw participation from Goldman Sachs and previous investors including PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, among others. The extended...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 11 November 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. UK embedded finance firm Railsr reportedly considering sale. UK-based embedded finance platform Railsr is exploring a potential sale just weeks after it raised fresh capital in a Series C funding round, according to a Sky News report.
Mexican fintech start-up Mendel bags $60m in fresh funding
B2B spend management start-up Mendel has landed $60 million in capital and debt funding from existing backer Industry Ventures and new investors Infinity Ventures and Victory Park Capital. Other existing investors ALLVP and BTV also took part in the funding round. With the fresh funds, Mendel plans to accelerate the...
UK embedded finance firm Railsr reportedly considering sale
UK-based embedded finance platform Railsr is exploring a potential sale just weeks after it raised fresh capital in a Series C funding round, according to a Sky News report. Sources told Sky News that the company is discussing a number of strategic options with US investment banking firm FT Partners, including the possibility of a sale. The report adds that while further fundraising is an option on the table, it currently does not look likely.
MeridianLink acquires mortgage software solutions provider OpenClose
Cloud-based software solutions provider MeridianLink has acquired OpenClose, a fintech provider of residential mortgage software solutions, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will allow MeridianLink Mortgage customers to access OpenClose’s solutions and provide digital lending experiences to their consumers while “reducing costs and time to close”. The acquisition will also support MeridianLink’s market expansion efforts.
ABN Amro taps BNP Paribas to optimise front and middle office connectivity
ABN Amro Investment Solutions has selected BNP Paribas Securities Services to provide it with dealing and middle office outsourcing services. BNP Paribas’ solutions will be connected to ABN Amro via BlackRock Aladdin, the technology platform the firm uses to unify its investment management processes across its front and middle office.
Crypto infrastructure start-up Ramp raises $70m in Series B round
Crypto payments infrastructure provider Ramp has secured $70 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total funding raised in the past 12 months to more than $120 million. The round was co-led by Mubadala Capital and Korelya Capital with participation from London-based venture capital firm Balderton Capital and...
ACI Worldwide appoints interim CEO as Odilon Almeida departs
Payments software firm ACI Worldwide has parted ways with now former CEO Odilon Almeida and appointed Thomas Warsop as interim CEO, effective immediately. Warsop, former non-executive chair of ACI’s board of directors, will act as interim CEO until the board identifies a permanent replacement. The firm says it aims...
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Ping, Agent IQ, Atlar and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Ping, a global payment platform...
Binance nixes mooted FTX acquisition deal
The mooted acquisition deal between crypto exchanges Binance and FTX has fallen through just days after it was initially proposed. Announcing the news on Twitter, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, says: “As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com.”
Are the machines coming for your job? Probably!
In the film The Terminator, the archenemy is Skynet, the revolutionary AI system built by Cyberdyne Systems to run America’s defence network computers. Skynet becomes sentient, sees humans as a threat, and decides in a “microsecond” to carry out a programme of extermination. It launches a nuclear attack and genocidally picks off the survivors.
White paper: Shaping the future – artificial intelligence for financial services
In financial services, more than perhaps any other industry, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming the way organisations generate insight, analysis, and innovative products. Successfully leveraging AI’s capabilities requires you to address practical barriers and challenges. This means understanding not only your business challenges, but identifying the...
Video: DailyPay at Money20/20 USA – Boosting financial wellbeing with earned wage access
At the Money20/20 USA conference in Las Vegas, FinTech Futures caught up with Jeanniey Walden, chief marketing officer at DailyPay, to discuss how earned wage access can benefit both employees and employers and the work DailyPay is doing in the payroll field. How providing employees with the option for earned...
