WESH

DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
WESH

Homes in Volusia County neighborhood deemed unsafe

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Friday morning's light gave a better of idea how much damage Tropical Storm Nicole caused along our coast. The hardest hit area was in Volusia County, where storm surge chewed away protective sand dunes, causing seawalls to crumble. That has left several homes dangling near the...
WESH

Orange County officials provide Tropical Storm Nicole update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discussed the county’s response and recovery Thursday afternoon. Demings said Orange County government buildings will reopen at normal hours on Friday, Nov. 10. The Orange County courts are closed for Veterans Day.
WESH

Brevard County opens form for residents to report damage from Nicole

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County said residents will have the opportunity to report damage and also receive assistance with post-storm cleanup. According to Emergency Management, a damage report is available to help with the county's decision-making as recovery efforts are underway following Nicole. In the form for damage...
WESH

Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole

Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
WESH

Volusia County beachside home suffers damage from Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation on the Volusia County coast is shocking. Wilbur-by-the-Sea was especially hard hit. "The size of the storm was just enormous, and the storm surge, the heavy seas, as I was saying eariler, in our lifetimes, I've never seen anything like it before," resident Kate Rose said.
WESH

Florida medical examiners confirm 5 deaths related to Nicole

Florida — Medical examiners have been working to confirm the amount of storm-related deaths following Nicole. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as of Saturday, five deaths have been confirmed to be related to Nicole. Four of those deaths were in Orange County with the other one...
WESH

Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
WESH

Brevard County man dies during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. — A central Florida man died during Hurricane Nicole early Thursday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they got a call at 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband, 68-year-old Thomas Whittle of Port Canaveral, was in distress. Cocoa police officers said...
WESH

New Smyrna Beach homes collapse during Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials say structural damage to the coastline is unprecedented. 49 buildings have been declared unsafe. In New Smyrna Beach, there are neighbors trying to prevent further damage. Friday night, workers were busy trying to shore up homes in Sea Dunes in New Smyrna...
WESH

1 person injured in ultralight plane crash in Titusville, deputies say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person was injured when an ultralight plane crashed in Titusville on Saturday. According to the BCSO, an ultralight plane went down in the area of 2880 W. Jay Jay Road in Titusville, near the First Christian Church of Titusville.
WESH

Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
villages-news.com

Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district

Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida

As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
