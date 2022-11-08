Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
WESH
Homes in Volusia County neighborhood deemed unsafe
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Friday morning's light gave a better of idea how much damage Tropical Storm Nicole caused along our coast. The hardest hit area was in Volusia County, where storm surge chewed away protective sand dunes, causing seawalls to crumble. That has left several homes dangling near the...
WESH
Orange County officials provide Tropical Storm Nicole update
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discussed the county’s response and recovery Thursday afternoon. Demings said Orange County government buildings will reopen at normal hours on Friday, Nov. 10. The Orange County courts are closed for Veterans Day.
WESH
Volusia County suffers $481 million of damage from Nicole, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's initial assessment of property damage from the devastating storm is in. The numbers outpace the damage done from Hurricane Ian. Officials are also warning residents to stay away from the damaged buildings. In Wilbur by the Sea, homes suffered some of the most...
WESH
Brevard County opens form for residents to report damage from Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County said residents will have the opportunity to report damage and also receive assistance with post-storm cleanup. According to Emergency Management, a damage report is available to help with the county's decision-making as recovery efforts are underway following Nicole. In the form for damage...
WESH
Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole
Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
WESH
Volusia County beachside home suffers damage from Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation on the Volusia County coast is shocking. Wilbur-by-the-Sea was especially hard hit. "The size of the storm was just enormous, and the storm surge, the heavy seas, as I was saying eariler, in our lifetimes, I've never seen anything like it before," resident Kate Rose said.
WESH
Florida medical examiners confirm 5 deaths related to Nicole
Florida — Medical examiners have been working to confirm the amount of storm-related deaths following Nicole. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as of Saturday, five deaths have been confirmed to be related to Nicole. Four of those deaths were in Orange County with the other one...
WESH
Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
wmfe.org
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuations, shelters, sandbags and school closures announced in Central Florida
This live story is being updated throughout the day. It was updated most recently at 5:00 p.m. with new information on Orange County Public Schools, shelters, and Volusia evacuations and curfew. Volusia County has issued an evacuation order for certain areas along the coast and announced a curfew for Wednesday...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots. [TRENDING:...
WESH
VIDEO: Multiple homes totally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood
In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion. WESH 2's Claire Metz captured a video of the heartbreaking damage to homes. Just Wednesday, waves caused damage to a beach safety building. Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to bring strong winds across Florida.
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery center opening in Volusia County following Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials said a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center will be opening following Nicole. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day beginning Monday, Nov. 14, and will be located at the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.
WESH
Brevard County man dies during Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. — A central Florida man died during Hurricane Nicole early Thursday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they got a call at 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband, 68-year-old Thomas Whittle of Port Canaveral, was in distress. Cocoa police officers said...
WESH
Nicole brings more flooding along St. Johns River in Lake County
ASTOR, Fla. — Nicole brought more devastating flooding to the St. Johns River in parts of Lake County, such as Astor, where homes sit. WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey the flooded area.
WESH
New Smyrna Beach homes collapse during Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials say structural damage to the coastline is unprecedented. 49 buildings have been declared unsafe. In New Smyrna Beach, there are neighbors trying to prevent further damage. Friday night, workers were busy trying to shore up homes in Sea Dunes in New Smyrna...
WESH
1 person injured in ultralight plane crash in Titusville, deputies say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person was injured when an ultralight plane crashed in Titusville on Saturday. According to the BCSO, an ultralight plane went down in the area of 2880 W. Jay Jay Road in Titusville, near the First Christian Church of Titusville.
WESH
Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
villages-news.com
Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district
Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida
As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
Comments / 0