Martha’s Vineyard Pays Tribute to Veterans With Solemn Observances
Flag raising and a parade were among the observances Friday as the Vineyard paid quiet tribute to veterans near and far. The morning parade in Oak Bluffs was a multigenerational affair, led by an Oak Bluffs motorcycle officer and an honor guard of three young Coast Guardsmen dressed in crisp blues.
MVC Denies Historic Home Demolition on Look Street
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission denied a proposed historic home demolition on Thursday evening, resolving to protect a 120-year-old Four Square style building in Vineyard Haven. The decision comes as the commission has faced an unprecedented flurry of historic demolition requests in recent years, with two recent denials in Oak...
Housing and Health Access Highlight Community Foundation Awards
More than thirty different Island non-profits will receive over $326,000 in grant funding from the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, which held its annual awards ceremony Thursday evening at the Grange Hall. The night marked a return to form for the foundation as its first in-person awards ceremony since 2019,...
Meshacket Commons Housing Development Is Approved
Edgartown will move forward with its largest major affordable housing development in more than a decade, after the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted unanimously to approve the Meshacket Commons project that has been years in the making. The project, which will include 36 rental apartments and four homeownership units on...
