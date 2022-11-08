Read full article on original website
Montana Republicans preparing for super majority in Legislature
As the dust continues to settle from election night, it's looking like Republicans are going to not only going to maintain control of the state legislature, but also do so with a super majority.
First returns from Yellowstone County released
The unofficial results show Rosendale with 51 percent of Yellowstone County's vote. Independent Gary Buchanan of Billings had nearly 26 percent, while Democrat Penny Ronning had almost 22 percent.
KULR8
Billings Public Works gives updates on snowplowing operations
BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings Public Works Department said that their crews have been sanding and de-icing roads around town since the snow began to fall early this week. Jake Barnhart, an equipment operator in the Street and Traffic Department, said that if people see snow plows around,...
KULR8
BPD and U.S. Attorney's Office Prosecute Identity Theft On Federal Level
BILLINGS, Mont. - The U.S. Attorney's office and the Billings Police Department (BPD) have started the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative to protect Montanans from having their identity stolen. Thursday, US Attorney, Jesse Laslovich and Police Chief Rich St. John announced those efforts have resulted in multiple federal prosecutions and prison...
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights
I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
Wildlife officials stand by plan to let moose leave Billings 'on its own'
After a month of taking up residence in Billings, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is still choosing to let the animal decide to leave on its own.
KULR8
Annual veterans' ceremony returns to Lockwood Highschool
BILLINGS, Mont. - Lockwood High School's annual Veterans Ceremony featured some special guests this year. Lockwood opened its auditorium doors to the community to celebrate Montana's military men and women. Awards were handed out to outstanding veterans, who continue to demonstrate honor and patriotism, even after they have left the...
Billings resident draws attention to dying fish in conservation area
Jurovich pulled out his phone and captured a video of about three carp swimming in the shallow water and at least five laying dead on the shoreline.
Billings family hoping to get lost property back from June flooding
The Blazinas, a family who lives in Billings, lost their cabin to the rushing water, and now they aren't even sure that they will have property to rebuild on.
KULR8
Ceremony honoring Veterans returns to Will James Middle School
BILLINGS, Mont. - Will James Middle School hosts an assembly every year to commemorate veterans, and on Friday, it returned for the first time in two years. Will James has celebrated active military personnel and veterans with a school assembly since September 11, 2001, but paused the festivities because of the pandemic.
KULR8
I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
yourbigsky.com
More Snow! Winter Weather Advisories now in effect for Billings
Don’t get out on the icy roads if you can avoid driving them! Be prepared for extremely cold overnight temps too. The NWS has now issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Billings area and all Southeast Montana and Sheridan, Wyoming. The advisory is for an additional 1 to...
KULR8
Billings homicide victim ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
KULR8
House fire in Laurel hospitalizes one person
LAUREL, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a house fire in the Homewood Park area in Laurel Friday morning. The homeowner was transported to St. Vincent hospital for reported smoke inhalation. Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz with the Billings Fire Department (BFD) told us the Laurel Fire Department (LFD) received...
KULR8
People's Community Outreach, RiverStone collecting warm clothing for drive
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings non-profit is hoping to keep the community as warm as possible this winter, but they need your help. People's Community Outreach has teamed up with RiverStone Health for a week-long clothing drive. At the beginning of the week, they had more than 600 coats to...
KULR8
No. 9 Western Washington beats Montana State Billings in 3 sets
BILLINGS — Calley Heilborn had 12 kills and Gabby Gunterman 11 Thursday night as No. 9 Western Washington swept Montana State Billings 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball. WWU improved to 20-5 overall and 15-2 in conference. MSUB fell to 7-19 and 0-17. Heiborn also had...
[Breaking] Armed Robbery at 2600 Block of 6th Avenue North in Billings
Just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter Account:. Billings Police have apprehended a 23 year old male in a parking lot in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North in Downtown Billings. Townsquare Media has not confirmed the exact location of the robbery, however this is the location of...
Ciao. A Delicious West End Billings Pizza Restaurant is For Sale
I've told you about my cockamamie dream to own a Montana bar or restaurant many times. Most recently, my ridiculous infatuation about getting into the hospitality business was focused on the historic, 1908 Graves Hotel/restaurant/bar in Harlowton that's currently on the market. Another exciting restaurant opportunity came to my attention...
Billings police activate Slick Streets Policy
The Billings Police Department activated its Slick Streets Policy as a result of the hazardous driving conditions Tuesday morning.
KULR8
Man brandishes handgun while stealing beer from a store in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man brandished a handgun while trying to steal beer in Billings Friday night. Around 7:25 pm, a man in his early 20’s was trying to steal beer from a store on the 500 block of Central Ave. the Billings Police Department reports. When confronted, the...
