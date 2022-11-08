ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Billings Public Works gives updates on snowplowing operations

BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings Public Works Department said that their crews have been sanding and de-icing roads around town since the snow began to fall early this week. Jake Barnhart, an equipment operator in the Street and Traffic Department, said that if people see snow plows around,...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

BPD and U.S. Attorney's Office Prosecute Identity Theft On Federal Level

BILLINGS, Mont. - The U.S. Attorney's office and the Billings Police Department (BPD) have started the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative to protect Montanans from having their identity stolen. Thursday, US Attorney, Jesse Laslovich and Police Chief Rich St. John announced those efforts have resulted in multiple federal prosecutions and prison...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights

I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Annual veterans' ceremony returns to Lockwood Highschool

BILLINGS, Mont. - Lockwood High School's annual Veterans Ceremony featured some special guests this year. Lockwood opened its auditorium doors to the community to celebrate Montana's military men and women. Awards were handed out to outstanding veterans, who continue to demonstrate honor and patriotism, even after they have left the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Ceremony honoring Veterans returns to Will James Middle School

BILLINGS, Mont. - Will James Middle School hosts an assembly every year to commemorate veterans, and on Friday, it returned for the first time in two years. Will James has celebrated active military personnel and veterans with a school assembly since September 11, 2001, but paused the festivities because of the pandemic.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

More Snow! Winter Weather Advisories now in effect for Billings

Don’t get out on the icy roads if you can avoid driving them! Be prepared for extremely cold overnight temps too. The NWS has now issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Billings area and all Southeast Montana and Sheridan, Wyoming. The advisory is for an additional 1 to...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings homicide victim ID'd

UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

House fire in Laurel hospitalizes one person

LAUREL, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a house fire in the Homewood Park area in Laurel Friday morning. The homeowner was transported to St. Vincent hospital for reported smoke inhalation. Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz with the Billings Fire Department (BFD) told us the Laurel Fire Department (LFD) received...
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

No. 9 Western Washington beats Montana State Billings in 3 sets

BILLINGS — Calley Heilborn had 12 kills and Gabby Gunterman 11 Thursday night as No. 9 Western Washington swept Montana State Billings 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball. WWU improved to 20-5 overall and 15-2 in conference. MSUB fell to 7-19 and 0-17. Heiborn also had...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Ciao. A Delicious West End Billings Pizza Restaurant is For Sale

I've told you about my cockamamie dream to own a Montana bar or restaurant many times. Most recently, my ridiculous infatuation about getting into the hospitality business was focused on the historic, 1908 Graves Hotel/restaurant/bar in Harlowton that's currently on the market. Another exciting restaurant opportunity came to my attention...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy