Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
DIZO Watch D Plus previewed with an even larger display than original DIZO Watch D
DIZO has announced the Watch D Plus, a smartwatch that will arrive approximately five months after the Realme sub-brand launched the Watch D. While the company boasted that it was 'Time To Go Big' with the Watch D, the Watch D Plus' display will span even further than its sibling. Specifically, the Watch D Plus has a 1.85-inch display, 0.5-inches larger than the one in the Watch D.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Mac mini: YouTuber repurposes Apple M1 mini-PC for Nintendo Wii-based project
The YouTuber Luke Miani has modded numerous products in the past, such as getting the Apple M1 to work in an old iMac. Now, Miani has demonstrated how to use the current Mac mini as a retro console with a difference. Specifically, the YouTuber has managed to fit the Apple M1-based machine inside a Nintendo Wii chassis, as he explains in the video embedded below.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei MateBook 14s 2022 and Watch GT 3 SE debut in Europe
Accessory Alder Lake Business Laptop Smartwatch Ultrabook Touchscreen Wearable. Huawei has started to release the new MateBook 14s 2022 to the European market, starting with the UK. The laptop is a refresh of the original 14s powered by the 12th-gen Core i7-12700H. The OEM touts it as a remote work-ready...
notebookcheck.net
BenQ W1130X 1080p projector with 2,300 lumens brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate arrives
The BenQ W1130X projector has arrived in China. The 1080p device can deliver up to 2,300 lumens of brightness and has a 120 Hz refresh rate. You can use the gadget to cast images from 60 to 200-in (~152 to 508 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.15 to 1.5 throw ratio. With support for optical zoom, the device can handle 16:9, 16:10 or 4:3 aspect ratios. Plus, the projector has a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, covers 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut and supports HDR.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Pentonic 1000 launches as a new SoC for next-gen 4K/120Hz premium TVs
MediaTek has augmented its Pentonic series of silicon custom-designed for TVs with a new chip. The 1000 improves on the up-to-date specs of its 700 sibling with an auto-low latency mode (ALLM) as well as specs such as variable refresh rate (VRR) technology at up to 4K/144Hz for gaming. Then...
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in October
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Splatoon 3 to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
notebookcheck.net
Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition teased as a new Special Edition of ZTE's 2022 Android flagship smartphone
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. The Axon 40 Ultra already has a third-gen UDC screen to grace the most Galaxy S22 Ultra-like smartphone design since the...S22 Ultra. Now, it also has just crossed the final 2022 flagship smartphone milestone with its own super-premium special edition. Its immediate...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find N2 backed to launch weighing no more than an iPhone 14 Pro Max
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Foldable smartphones or phablets might be the future (according to Samsung, anyway); however, they are still saddled with the drawback of their typical total mass, easily outweighing their traditional candy-bar counterparts. This issue might seem unavoidable, given that the whole concept does after all involve 2 fully-equipped screen panels held together with an often component-heavy hinge.
notebookcheck.net
4 stellar Pixel 7 Pro alternatives that forego the bugs but keep the stunning cameras
The obvious contender, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, counts itself among the best of the best in the Android market, both in terms of overall performance and camera quality. Snapping duties are handled by a quad-camera setup featuring a massive, 108 MP, 1/1.33-inch wide-angle lens alongside a 12 MP ultrawide setup with Super Steady video, and two telephoto efforts. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has both a 10 MP, 10x optical zoom periscope lens and a 10 MP, 3x telephoto to make sure you're covered from near to far.
notebookcheck.net
Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: New controller launches with PlayStation 5 compatibility to rival Sony DualSense Edge
Razer has presented the Wolverine V2 Pro, a new wireless controller for the PlayStation 5 and the PC. While more expensive than Sony's DualSense Edge, the Wolverine V2 Pro will ship this side of 2023. Conversely, Sony will not start shipping the DualSense Edge until January 26, 2023. Incidentally, Razer has put the PlayStation licence to good use with Wolverine V2 Pro, which stays true to the colour scheme of the original DualSense while adding a few features that it lacks.
notebookcheck.net
Philips Hue Festavia smart string lights will launch in time for the holidays
Signify has announced the Philips Hue Festavia smart string lights to celebrate the festive season. The product features 250 mini smart LEDs set over a 20 m (~66 ft) cord. As with other Philips Hue products, you can control the smart lights via an app, where you can adjust settings such as the brightness of the lights and switch them on or off. You can also set a timer or schedule for the lights to automate them. Plus, you can choose your color or set a color gradient along the string.
notebookcheck.net
SwitchBot Blind Tilt solar-powered adapter can turn ordinary blinds into smart blinds with voice controls
The SwitchBot Blind Tilt is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The smart blinds adapter can be retrofitted to many standard blinds in just three steps; the company claims that the gadget is compatible with 99% of wand controls for horizontal blinds. You can then control your blinds in ten ways, such as with a timer or sunrise.
notebookcheck.net
Apple fixes AirPods Pro 2 issue with Google Pixel smartphones and adds new Beats Studio Buds feature as part of wider audio product updates
Apple has released new firmware revisions for its audio products, including those sold under the Beats name. Specifically, Apple has updated the Beats Studio Buds, as well as the Powerbeats Pro and the Beats Fit Pro. Unfortunately, Apple does not share changelogs with any updates that it releases for its audio products but provides release notes in a support document.
notebookcheck.net
Hardkernel ODROID-N2L: Amlogic S922X-based SBC launches for US$59 with active cooling
Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-N2L, which it describes as a variant of the ODROID-N2+. Sold as a cheaper model than the ODROID-N2+, the ODROID-N2L features the same chipset as its sibling, with the Amlogic S922X paired with 2 GB or 4 GB of LPDDR4-3216 RAM. For reference, while the ODROID-N2L measures 69 x 56 mm, the cooler and small fan take its thickness from 22 mm to 32 mm.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13 builds based on Android 13 in Europe, India and North America
OnePlus has started distributing stable Android 13-based builds globally for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Rolling out as Oxygen OS 13.0, the updates are available for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets sold in Europe, India and North America. OnePlus has announced the rollout of stable OxygenOS...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Poco C40: Super budget but super slow
The Poco C40 is very cheap even for Xiaomi's Poco line-up. The foray into the realm of ultra-budget smartphones shows that even Xiaomi can't do miracles. We are going to summarise our test results for you here. Xiaomi phones are cheap and give you a lot of bang for your...
notebookcheck.net
Fruitful Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample test leaves S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro comparison shots lacking some zest
The leaker Ice universe has been busy offering up more details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, with the main focus being once again on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its camera capabilities. Not too long ago, we reported about a photo comparison between the S23 Ultra and the S22 Ultra that showed off the superior zoom capabilities of the former over the latter, which should be expected between smartphone generations. This time around normal camera mode has been compared, with the Google Pixel 7 Pro thrown into the mix.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: Packaging, specifications and release dates leak for re-branded RTX 4080 12 GB
Only a few days have passed since @kopite7kimi claimed that NVIDIA planned to relaunch the RTX 4080 12 GB under a different name. To recap, while NVIDIA announced the RTX 4080 12 GB alongside the RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 4090, it pulled the 12 GB model before its release after recognising the confusion caused by creating two similarly named graphics cards with vastly different capabilities. Subsequently, @kopite7kimi asserted that NVIDIA had settled on renaming the RTX 4080 12 GB to ‘RTX 4070 Ti’, thereby providing a direct successor the RTX 3070 series.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 5G presented with a sharp design as second member in Realme 10 series
Realme has introduced another model in the Realme 10 series, a few days after announcing the Realme 10 4G. This time it is the Realme 10 5G, which has arrived in China. Surprisingly, Realme has presented the Realme 10 5G ahead of its Realme 10 series launch event. For reference, the company has already confirmed that this event will take place on November 17 in China.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung issues stable One UI 5 updates for Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung continues to expand eligibility for its One UI 5 update. Earlier this week, the company released stable One UI 5 builds for the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series, as we discussed at the time. For reference, the company outlined plans to update numerous other models to the Android 13-based update this month, which it confirmed at the start of November.
Comments / 0