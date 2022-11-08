Read full article on original website
Pugh scores game-winner in 2-1 US victory over Germany
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mallory Pugh scored the go-ahead goal in the 56th minute and the U.S. women avoided a fourth straight loss with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Germany on Sunday. Sophia Smith also scored for the top-ranked United States, which went into the match at Red Bull Stadium with its first three-game losing streak since 1993. Germany defeated the United States 2-1 on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida....
Ronaldo says he's been 'betrayed' by Man United
LONDON — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an incendiary TV interview, saying he feels “betrayed” by the club and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford. The interview is set to be...
International Beer Distribution Faces Effects of Mexican Drought
Here are two facts that, when taken together, could have a significant impact on the beverage industry. The first is that Mexico is the top-ranked nation when it comes to exporting beer. (The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United States are the next four.) The other is that parts of Mexico have faced drought conditions for much of the year.
