Athens, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Get to know Mississippi State: Where They Present Challenges

It's the battle of the Bulldogs this week. Georgia is set to travel out to Starkville, MS to take on Mississippi State as the regular is just a few weeks out from coming to a close. Georgia remains a 16.5-point favorite for this cross-divisional matchup. Georgia and Mississippi State don't...
STARKVILLE, MS
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat...
STARKVILLE, MS
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia vs Mississippi State Tickets Being Sold for a Fair Price

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against Mississippi State and Mike Leach's air raid offense, a cross-divisional opponent, this weekend in Starkville, MS. Georgia is listed as a 16.0-point favorite and tickets for this week 11 matchup are not only still available but at a fair price.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Ola's Anna Hutchinson signs with ABAC softball

Ola senior Anna Hutchinson signed Wednesday with the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College fastpitch softball program. Hutchinson is a right-handed pitcher and first baseman who was the Region 2-AAAAA Co-Pitcher of the Year this season. She also plays on Ola’s lacrosse team.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Numbrix 9 - November 10

View the original article to see embedded media.
Henry County Daily Herald

Democrat support in Henry County not always enough for the win

McDONOUGH — Henry County voters leaned mostly Democrat in Tuesday night's elections for state Legislature, although their support was not always enough to give their candidate a win when votes from other parts of the districts were counted. Democrat Kacey Morgan was favored among voters of Henry County against...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge man to spend life plus 65 years in prison for murder

McDONOUGH– A Stockbridge man will spend life in prison plus 65 years after a jury convicted him of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict on Nov. 4 against James Blake McAllister, 41, after deliberating for about three hours. McAllister was convicted of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Meghan Trainor 'Forces' Her Brother to Do TikTok Trend to Her Song

Meghan Trainor and her brother are proof that siblings will be siblings!.
Henry County Daily Herald

Incumbents come out ahead in Henry races for County Commission seats

Residents of Henry County sought to fill three open seats for the Board of Commissioners during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Republican incumbent Derrell Anglyn III won the county seat for District 3 against Democrat challenger Sarita Dyer. The face-off resulted with Anglyn collecting nearly 54% of ballots, leaving Dyer with nearly 45% of votes.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

