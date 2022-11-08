Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
John Mayer, 45, & Kiernan Shipka, 22, Spotted On Dinner Date After He’s Slammed By Taylor Swift In New Song
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka were seen meeting up to get a bite at Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, November 6. The musician, 45, and actress, 22, were both spotted arriving separately at the Santa Monica eatery in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair reportedly spent four hours at the restaurant and onlookers told the outlet that John even began singing to Kiernan later in the evening.
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Are Elliot Page and Mae Martin Dating? Details About the Rumors
After their exciting red carpet debut, fans of Elliot Page and Mae Martin are scrambling to figure out whether or not the two actors are a couple. Elliot and Mae showed up at the 11th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles as each other’s date. Article...
papermag.com
Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Star in a Britney Spears Biopic
Every actor has a dream role. Whether it be that long sought-after Oscar-bait drama or a personal passion project they've never had the time or funds to produce, most Hollywood stars have that one role they aspire to one day play. For Millie Bobby Brown, that role is Britney Spears.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Finding love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater are more than just dance partners. Even one of the show's hosts, Alfonso Ribeiro,...
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp and His Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich Break Up After Brief Romance
Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has abandoned ship on his latest relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his former London-based lawyer Joelle Rich are no longer dating, according to People. Their split comes just nearly two months after a source confirmed to...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Cinema Blend
Jamie Lee Curtis Tested Lindsay Lohan With A Freaky Friday Question To Confirm Her Identity When She Texted Out Of The Blue
The mother/daughter chemistry that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan had in Freaky Friday will always be memorable. Even though it’s been almost 20 years since Freaky Friday came out, this duo recently touched base with each other. In fact, Lohan and Curtis use a secret code to make sure they are texting with the right person when they do catch up.
Selena Gomez Addresses Backlash After Calling Taylor Swift Her "Only Friend in the Industry"
Selena Gomez gets remarkably candid in her documentary "My Mind & Me," addressing her bipolar disorder, her songwriting process, and even her relationship with Justin Bieber (in so many words). She's continued to open up even further in various interviews while promoting the documentary, which aired on Nov. 4. But one recent revelation in particular provoked ire from her fans: Gomez's assertion that Taylor Swift is her "only friend" in the entertainment industry.
Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Comment About Taylor Swift Being Her Only Friend in the Industry
Selena Gomez is responding after friend and actress Francia Raisa commented on a quote from a new interview. In a cover story with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (Nov. 3), Gomez spoke out about the health struggles she’s experienced over the years, growing up in the entertainment industry, and referring to her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, as her “only friend” in the industry.
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Romance At 'Crossroad' As Nonstop Drama Surrounding Ex Jason Sudeikis Reaches Boiling Point
The nonstop drama is starting to put a strain on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' romance after her ex-nanny came forward with explosive claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're trying to work through all this," a well-placed source claimed about their relationship. "But it's tough. Olivia is extremely stressed as all these hits keep coming."
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan on the Pressure of Covering 'Jingle Bell Rock' for 'Falling for Christmas' (Exclusive)
Get ready for the Lohanassaince because Lindsay Lohan is back with the Netflix holiday-themed rom-com, Falling for Christmas, and a new rendition of the festive single, "Jingle Bell Rock." For many fans, it's a double dose of what they love most about the multifaceted performer, who rose to fame with...
Olly Alexander Says He ‘Won’t Be Wearing‘ Savage X Fenty Following Johnny Depp’s Involvement in Fashion Show
Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander is distancing himself from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty after it was revealed that Johnny Depp is working with the lingerie brand. Alexander shared his distaste with the brand’s decision on Twitter after it was confirmed that the controversial actor — who recently won his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard — would make an appearance in the Rihanna-owned brand’s fashion show.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s Best Parenting Quotes Over the Years
Mom and dad! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially parents and they love gushing about their little one. The actor became a father in 2011 when he and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, welcomed their son, Flynn. While the pair split two years later, they continue to coparent. The model’s husband, Evan Spiegel, praised their […]
Millie Bobby Brown’s BF Jake Bongiovi Knew Going In Their Romance That She Was ‘In Love’ With BFF Noah Schnapp
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, 18, have such a close friendship that even her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, noticed it right away. The actress recently revealed the son of Jon Bon Jovi knew she and the actor were “in love” the first time he saw them together, but it’s all “platonic.” She sat down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show when she gushed over both guys.
ETOnline.com
John Mayer Has Dinner With Kiernan Shipka and They Seem 'Very Into Each Other'
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka may be friends, lovers or nothing but it sure seemed like something was up when the singer and actress got together for dinner over the weekend. The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer and the Mad Men star hit up the ritzy Giorgio Baldi restaurant Sunday in Santa Monica, California. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, arrived at the Italian joint at around 8 p.m. The singer kept things casual with white sneakers, sweatpants and a black jacket. Shipka smiled as she walked in wearing an all-black ensemble.
