Carson, CA

worldboxingnews.net

Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya

Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
The Associated Press

30 years later boxer Jeff Fenech gets 4th weight class belt

Australian Jeff Fenech is finally joining an elite group of boxers to have won world titles in four weight divisions -- more than 30 years after the fact. In 1991 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on a Mike Tyson undercard, judges declared his super featherweight bout with Ghana’s Azumah Nelson a draw.
MMAmania.com

Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled

Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
Boxing Scene

Vergil Ortiz-Keith Thurman: Golden Boy Lobbies For WBC Title Eliminator

Vergil Ortiz Jr. is covering all bases to ensure that his next fight is a title eliminator or better. A request by Golden Boy Promotions vice president and executive matchmaker Roberto Diaz on behalf of Ortiz called for the WBC to order a final elimination bout between the unbeaten welterweight contender and former unified titlist Keith Thurman. The proposal was made Tuesday afternoon during the ratings portion of this year’s annual WBC convention in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene

Wilder-Ruiz: WBC Orders As Final Eliminator; Winner Becomes Mandatory For Fury Or Chisora

The WBC ordered a final eliminator between two former heavyweight champions Wednesday. Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, stated during the sanctioning organization’s convention in Acapulco, Mexico that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz must meet next to determine the mandatory challenger for its heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury. Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon has been building toward matching Wilder against Ruiz, both of whom won in FOX Pay-Per-View main events recently, yet the WBC’s order doesn’t necessarily ensure that Ruiz and Wilder will fight next.
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski

The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
Boxing Scene

Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman: WBC Formally Orders Title Fight

Errol Spence was never going to be short of relevant alternatives even in the collapse of his targeted superfight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The hardest part will be to choose between what is now three mandatory title contenders. A mandate has been handed down by the WBC for...
Boxing Scene

Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete Vacant Title Fight Formally Ordered By WBO

Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete have been instructed to begin talks for a fight that already appears to be a done deal. The WBO has formally ordered a vacant junior lightweight title fight between Valdez and Navarrete, with the two sides given until November 19 to reach terms. The order is an extension of a ruling confirmed in late October during the annual WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Navarrete was granted a one-fight exception to move up in weight in a bid to become a three-division titlist.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
BoxingNews24.com

Beterbiev must defend against Callum Smith after Yarde fight says WBC president Sulaiman

By Sam Volz: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman informed the media on Tuesday that IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev must defend against WBC mandatory Callum Smith after he faces WBO mandatory in early 2023. What this means is that unless the unbeaten Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) vacates his WBC or...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Live on November 12

UFC 281: Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya defends his Middleweight Championship against Alex Pereira in the main event. Here's how to watch. The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for one of the biggest cards to ever take place in the Big Apple. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira will feature a 14-bout card that features two title fights with the Middleweight Championship and Women's Strawweight Championship on the line.

