Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete have been instructed to begin talks for a fight that already appears to be a done deal. The WBO has formally ordered a vacant junior lightweight title fight between Valdez and Navarrete, with the two sides given until November 19 to reach terms. The order is an extension of a ruling confirmed in late October during the annual WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Navarrete was granted a one-fight exception to move up in weight in a bid to become a three-division titlist.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO