Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Benavidez-Plant: "If Canelo Knocked Him Out, Then Benavidez Will Destroy Him"
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have danced around each other for far too long. Following years of curse-filled verbal tirades and public fulmination, the pair have reportedly signed their names on the dotted line to officially square off in the ring. Oscar De La Hoya, however, is a bit lukewarm...
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
worldboxingnews.net
Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya
Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC orders Shakur Stevenson vs. Isaac Cruz for final 135-lb eliminator
By Craig Daly: The WBC has now ordered #2 Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to face #4 Shakur Stevenson in a final 135-lb title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to lightweight undisputed champion Devin Haney. It’s unclear whether Shakur’s promoters at Top Rank will want to oblige the World...
30 years later boxer Jeff Fenech gets 4th weight class belt
Australian Jeff Fenech is finally joining an elite group of boxers to have won world titles in four weight divisions -- more than 30 years after the fact. In 1991 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on a Mike Tyson undercard, judges declared his super featherweight bout with Ghana’s Azumah Nelson a draw.
MMAmania.com
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled
Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz-Keith Thurman: Golden Boy Lobbies For WBC Title Eliminator
Vergil Ortiz Jr. is covering all bases to ensure that his next fight is a title eliminator or better. A request by Golden Boy Promotions vice president and executive matchmaker Roberto Diaz on behalf of Ortiz called for the WBC to order a final elimination bout between the unbeaten welterweight contender and former unified titlist Keith Thurman. The proposal was made Tuesday afternoon during the ratings portion of this year’s annual WBC convention in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Wilder-Ruiz: WBC Orders As Final Eliminator; Winner Becomes Mandatory For Fury Or Chisora
The WBC ordered a final eliminator between two former heavyweight champions Wednesday. Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, stated during the sanctioning organization’s convention in Acapulco, Mexico that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz must meet next to determine the mandatory challenger for its heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury. Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon has been building toward matching Wilder against Ruiz, both of whom won in FOX Pay-Per-View main events recently, yet the WBC’s order doesn’t necessarily ensure that Ruiz and Wilder will fight next.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski
The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman: WBC Formally Orders Title Fight
Errol Spence was never going to be short of relevant alternatives even in the collapse of his targeted superfight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The hardest part will be to choose between what is now three mandatory title contenders. A mandate has been handed down by the WBC for...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete Vacant Title Fight Formally Ordered By WBO
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete have been instructed to begin talks for a fight that already appears to be a done deal. The WBO has formally ordered a vacant junior lightweight title fight between Valdez and Navarrete, with the two sides given until November 19 to reach terms. The order is an extension of a ruling confirmed in late October during the annual WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Navarrete was granted a one-fight exception to move up in weight in a bid to become a three-division titlist.
Boxing Scene
Fundora-Harrison: Baumgardner Successfully Lobbies WBC To Order Interim Title Fight
Alycia Baumgardner made a surprise appearance during the Mandatories portion of the annual WBC convention, to ensure that her stablemate would not be cheated out of such a fight. The heroic efforts put forth by the women’s lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight queen were significant in the WBC ordering a final eliminator...
MMA Fighting
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
Boxing Scene
WBC Convention: Division-By-Division Breakdown Of Ordered Title Fights And Mandatories
The annual WBC convention has once again managed to provide plenty of drama with its series of ordered fights in each weight division. Whether all, most or even some of those sanctioned bouts actually see the light of day is another story. The week-long convention - which was held in...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
ESPN
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Bivol keeps winning and moving up; Haney earns top 10 spot
Dmitry Bivol defended his WBA light heavyweight title with an impressive unanimous-decision victory over Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez and positioned himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters currently in boxing. With the victory, Bivol moved from No. 8 to No. 7, while also creating a gap between him and fellow...
MMA Fighting
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
BoxingNews24.com
Beterbiev must defend against Callum Smith after Yarde fight says WBC president Sulaiman
By Sam Volz: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman informed the media on Tuesday that IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev must defend against WBC mandatory Callum Smith after he faces WBO mandatory in early 2023. What this means is that unless the unbeaten Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) vacates his WBC or...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Live on November 12
UFC 281: Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya defends his Middleweight Championship against Alex Pereira in the main event. Here's how to watch. The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for one of the biggest cards to ever take place in the Big Apple. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira will feature a 14-bout card that features two title fights with the Middleweight Championship and Women's Strawweight Championship on the line.
Dodgers Extend Qualifying Offer to Tyler Anderson
As expected, the former Dodgers gets a qualifying offer.
