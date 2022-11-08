ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever driven by a neighborhood full of giant, beautiful homes in wonder of just how much each property costs? There is one city within each state where houses are the most expensive. Be it location, architecture, safety, education or other community factors, something about the specific area makes it a desirable place to build, or purchase an expensive home.

According to a list compiled by Stacker , the city with the most expensive homes in the entire state is Hunting Valley located near Cleveland. The average price of a house in this area is $1,415,844. Following closely behind Hunting Valley in home price is Indian Hill, Marble Cliff, Bentleyville, and Gates Mills.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the city with the most expensive homes in the entire state of Ohio :

"Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,415,844 which is 553% higher than the state average of $216,746."

