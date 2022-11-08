ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested

By Susy Solis
 4 days ago

After being a fugitive for 13 years and making Texas' Most Wanted List, Susan O'Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022.

In 2009, O'Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son. On October 28, 2022, O'Connor was pulled over by Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding.

She was fingerprinted and taken into custody, then extradited to Collin County. She is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on warrants for Failure to Appear with no bond and Interference with Child Custody with a $100,000 bond.

Comments / 48

rascal
4d ago

I’m NOT approving of what she did but why can’t she have bail when they set bail for the dude charged with CAPITAL MURDER in the hospital shootings a couple of weeks ago?

Reply(9)
62
4 Ever ✌
4d ago

Just a Drop in the Bucket !! One of Many ! There are Houndreds More ! Wait Till You Start Hearing About All of The Illegals Committing Crimes! It's Going to Get Crazy ! God bless America!!

Reply
18
Shatta Allison
4d ago

WHY is SHE a most wanted? I'd like to know who the child's dad is and how connected he was to local government. seems fishy.

Reply(5)
11
