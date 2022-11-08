One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested

After being a fugitive for 13 years and making Texas' Most Wanted List, Susan O'Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022.

In 2009, O'Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son. On October 28, 2022, O'Connor was pulled over by Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding.

She was fingerprinted and taken into custody, then extradited to Collin County. She is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on warrants for Failure to Appear with no bond and Interference with Child Custody with a $100,000 bond.

