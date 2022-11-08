ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram

Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
Asian Doll’s Mugshot Released

Asian Doll will spend the next 45 days in jail. Earlier this week, Dallas rapper Asian Doll was detained. At the time, she did not reveal the reason for her arrest. Instead, she apologized to her fans for having to miss upcoming shows. “Sorry Alabama and dc I won’t be making it I’ve been detained. I’ll make it up to y’all love y’all stay safe,” she shared on Instagram.
‘Ain’t no hoarder’: Rapper Rick Ross shows off piles of clothes and shoes strewn across home

A video filmed by Rick Ross has gone viral as fans express their shock and amusement at the seemingly endless piles of clothes and shoes strewn across his home.The rapper walks through the lobby of his Miami home in the clip, showing off what must be hundreds of clothing items.“I’m trying to organise some of this s***,” he says, before adding he’s “fighting through shoes.”As he walks through the collection, he remarks: “This ain’t no hoarder. This rich boss s*** going on.”Some fans, however, begged to differ and poked fun at the state of his house.Sign up for our newsletters.
Takeoff Dead: Gruesome Videos Which Go Viral After Rapper's Death Highlight Heartbreaking Issue

Takeoff's death revealed the heartbreaking issue that society currently faces. The hip-hop industry was left shocked after news about Takeoff's unexpected death emerged. The rapper was the person Houston police referred to as the sole fatality during a shooting in downtown Houston. Two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Aside from feeling...
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Reacts To His Hall Of Fall Speech

Over the years, celebrity rapper Eminem has devoted a number of his hit songs to his daughter Hailie Jade including Hailie's Song and Mockingbird and When I'm Gone. The rapper also credits his daughter as his major source of inspiration behind his success. The 26-year-old also made a special appearance in a recent event that duly honored her beloved dad for his years of expertise in the rap industry.
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed

Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed

A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral. According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It...
Offset Reacts To Takeoff’s Death Via Social Media

For the past two days, the Hip Hop community has been mourning the murder of Kirshnik Khari Ball aka Takeoff, one third of the ATL-based, Grammy Award winning group the Migos. Many celebs, including athletes, political figures and Hip Hop artists expressed their sorrow and grief about the loss of the youngest member of the Migos, but none have been more painful than those closest to him.
Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away

Rapper Tame One, born Rahem Brown, of Artifacts fame has passed away. He was 52. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) On Sunday evening (Nov. 6), fellow New Jersey Hip-Hop icon Rah Digga took to social media to offer her condolences on Tame’s passing. “I usually don’t race to […] The post Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
