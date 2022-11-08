Read full article on original website
Related
Texas 42
Our official state symbols include Texas’ own unique version of a centuries-old domino game. The online Texas State Historical Association handbook notes two enterprising youngsters invented “42” in 1887, mimicking the card game they were forbidden to play by the culture in their small North Texas community at the time.
Prickly Pear
Only the Texas state plant boasts an ode in a classic Disney musical cartoon, the nickname for a legendary U.S. Vice President from Texas, food for millennia of Indigenous Texans, and a savior for drought-stricken Texas ranchers. The prickly pear cactus’ exalted status was secured by a legislative resolution in 1995, which recognized “this hearty and beautiful denizen of the Texas landscape.” It’s hard to love if you’ve been pierced by a prickly pear spine on a trail ride but easy to love when you sip a margarita made with prickly pear syrup. It has made “numerous contributions to the landscape, cuisine, and character of the Lone Star State,” the resolution says.
State Musical Instrument
Nothing might represent the breadth of Texas popular culture more than the Legislature’s designation of the guitar as our official musical instrument. To quote its resolution, “Texan preeminence in pop, blues, country and western, jazz, rock, and tejano music is an apt expression of the state’s rich diversity.” The resolution specifically mentions Willie Nelson, rock and roller Buddy Holly, and blues singer Stevie Ray Vaughan, though Texas’ guitar legacy also extends to the late Lydia Mendoza, whose Latin rhythms played for President Jimmy Carter; ZZ Top’s bandmember Billy Gibbons, known as much for his long gray beard as his guitar riffs; and Lightnin’ Hopkins, a Centerville native whose hard chords and blues vocals were described by a music historian as “the embodiment of the jazz-and-poetry spirit.”
Texas Honky-Tonker Charley Crockett’s Journey from the Street Corner to the Marquee Lights
Charley Crockett was born in San Benito, hometown of Freddy Fender, and came of age in Dallas, raised by a single mother “struggling to get by.” He started performing as a teenager on the streets of New Orleans’ French Quarter while spending the summer with an uncle who was a gambler and hustler. Later, he struck out on his own, hoboing across the country and busking on street corners from New Orleans to New York to Paris.
Texas Museums Explore New Ways to Make Art and Artifacts More Accessible
Vincent Van Gogh would be thrilled. Imagine glimpsing a painting’s true colors for the first time, just as the artist intended them. By offering a special type of eyeglasses, art museums are helping the colorblind to experience this opportunity, some for the very first time. Even in an era...
How Fort Worth’s Dickies Went from Work Wear to Fashion Trend
When I was growing up in and around Fort Worth, Dickies was ubiquitous. Eating biscuits and gravy on Saturdays at the Bronco Café in my then-small hometown of Mansfield, I’d watch local ranchers and farmers clad in Dickies pants and dirt-covered boots read the local paper over coffee. In high school, we’d wander the stockyards during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo to spot cute cowboys in Dickies shirts in town to compete. My son even wears Dickies blue pants as part of his school uniform. Not bad for a Texas company founded 100 years ago.
TexasHighways
Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
Texas Highways is the Official Travel Magazine of Texas, and your ultimate guide for exploring the Lone Star State's people, places, & wide-open spaces.https://texashighways.com/
Comments / 0