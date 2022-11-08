ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox are reportedly looking into 2nd basemen as backup plans in case Bogaerts leaves

By Alex Reimer
 5 days ago

The Red Sox are already working on contingency plans in the event of Xander Bogaerts’ departure, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand .

The longtime MLB Insider reports the Red Sox are still “hopeful” they can retain Bogaerts, who opted out of his contract Monday, but are checking in with other teams about potentially available second basemen.

“It doesn’t seem like they’re going to spend big on a shortstop,” said a source. “They knew this was a possibility when they signed Story last year.”

The Red Sox inked Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million contract last March, with a recruiting assist from Bogaerts . Story played second base this season after previously playing shortstop for the bulk of his big league career.

At the time, Story was seen as Bogaerts insurance, though his underwhelming 2022 campaign may deflate some of that thinking. He slashed .238/.303/.434 in 94 games last season.

On Monday, Chaim Bloom told the Globe that Bogaerts is the Red Sox’ “first choice” this offseason. The Red Sox lowballed Bogaerts last spring when they reportedly only offered to tack on an additional year and $30 million to his pre-existing six-year, $120 million contract.

As WEEI’s Rob Bradford notes, the Red Sox have consistently identified Bogaerts as their top target this offseason.

Now we’ll see if their actions support their words. The rumors, and misdirection, promises to swirl out of the GM Meetings this week in Las Vegas.

Boston, MA
