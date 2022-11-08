ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Creuzot wins seat for Dallas Co District Attorney; Sorrells wins in Tarrant Co

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKEGO_0j3DPRbD00

Dallas County

Incumbent John Creuzot (D) has been declared as the projected winner for the Dallas County District Attorney race against challenger Faith Johnson (R) with a 61% of the early vote count.

The race for Dallas County District Attorney pit the last two people to hold the position against each other -- incumbent John Creuzot (D) and challenger Faith Johnson (R).

Creuzot defeated Johnson in 2018 when he garnered 60% of the vote. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) appointed Johnson to the post in 2016 when former District Attorney Susan Hawk (R) resigned in the middle of her term.

Johnson ran unopposed in the 2022 Republican primary, while Creuzot narrowly won the nomination over Elizabeth Davis Frizell with 50.2% of the vote.

Tarrant County

Phil Sorrells (R) won the race for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney office against Tiffany Burks (D) with a 53% of the early vote count.

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson is not seeking another in office, which she assumed in 2015, becoming the first woman to hold the office in Tarrant County.

Republican nominee Phil Sorrells has been the judge of Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 10 for 25 years and was an assistant district attorney before being elected judge.

Sorrells defeated state Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth) in the Republican primary with 59% of the vote.

Tiffany Burks, the Democratic nominee, grew up in Dallas, got her law degree at Texas Southern, and served as assistant district attorney in Fort Bend County before joining the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office in 1999.

Burks earned 60% of the vote in the Democratic primary, besting Albert Roberts and Lawrence Meyers.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance

A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results

Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Stays Blue, Dems Sweep County Races

As of the 10 p.m. election results update from the Dallas County Elections Department, 421,456 ballots had been counted. The historically blue county had voted for Robert “Beto” O’Rourke over Governor Greg Abbott, with the challenger receiving 64% of the vote compared to roughly 35% for the incumbent. The vote differences for the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General were similar to the race for governor.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
Mark Randall Havens

Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Salman Bhojani is among the first Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature

On Tuesday, Texans elected several firsts for the state, including the first openly gay Black men to serve in the Texas House and the first Muslim and South Asian state representatives. Salman Bhojani, who will represent House District 92, which includes part of Arlington, Euless and Bedford, is among those...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Jasmine Crockett succeeds Eddie Bernice Johnson in Dallas congressional race

Jasmine Crockett has won the open seat for Texas’ 30th Congressional District, according to a race call from the Associated Press, easily defeating her Republican opponent James Rodgers in a race to fill a seat that has long been comfortably Democrat. As a 41-year-old civil rights attorney turned legislator,...
DALLAS, TX
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County City's Mayoral Race Shows How Every Vote Counts

A small community in Northeast Denton County is proving why voters are constantly reminded that "every vote counts." The race for mayor in Pilot Point wasn’t just close in the 2022 midterm elections -- there’s still no clear winner. The small horse community with over 4,000 residents is...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy