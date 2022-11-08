Creuzot wins seat for Dallas Co District Attorney; Sorrells wins in Tarrant Co

Dallas County

Incumbent John Creuzot (D) has been declared as the projected winner for the Dallas County District Attorney race against challenger Faith Johnson (R) with a 61% of the early vote count.

The race for Dallas County District Attorney pit the last two people to hold the position against each other -- incumbent John Creuzot (D) and challenger Faith Johnson (R).

Creuzot defeated Johnson in 2018 when he garnered 60% of the vote. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) appointed Johnson to the post in 2016 when former District Attorney Susan Hawk (R) resigned in the middle of her term.

Johnson ran unopposed in the 2022 Republican primary, while Creuzot narrowly won the nomination over Elizabeth Davis Frizell with 50.2% of the vote.

Tarrant County

Phil Sorrells (R) won the race for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney office against Tiffany Burks (D) with a 53% of the early vote count.

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson is not seeking another in office, which she assumed in 2015, becoming the first woman to hold the office in Tarrant County.

Republican nominee Phil Sorrells has been the judge of Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 10 for 25 years and was an assistant district attorney before being elected judge.

Sorrells defeated state Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth) in the Republican primary with 59% of the vote.

Tiffany Burks, the Democratic nominee, grew up in Dallas, got her law degree at Texas Southern, and served as assistant district attorney in Fort Bend County before joining the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office in 1999.

Burks earned 60% of the vote in the Democratic primary, besting Albert Roberts and Lawrence Meyers.

