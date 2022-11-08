Meet the candidates: Your guide to key races of the Illinois Midterm Elections

The 2022 U.S. midterm elections, held on Tuesday, November 8, will transform the House, Senate, governor and more in many states. We highlighted some of the key races in Illinois and the key issues that matter most to candidates.

For the highest office in the state, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces Darren Bailey, the Republican state senator from downstate. The two candidates take opposite sides of the aisle on everything from abortion laws to worker’s rights’.

J.B. Pritzker and Darren Bailey Photo credit AnnMarie Welser

For U.S. Senate, Tammy Duckworth faces Kathy Salvi. During her time in office, Duckworth pushed for more gun control laws and more green energy alternatives. Salvi has spoken out against the Safe-T Act and vows to bring “America back to independent energy.”

Tammy Duckworth, Kathy Salvi Photo credit AnnMarie Welser

Kwame Raoul is running against Thomas DeVore for Illinois Attorney General. The pair has fought before. Previously, DeVore filed lawsuits against Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 restrictions, which, as state attorney, Raoul had to defend.

Kwame Raoul, Tom DeVore Photo credit AnnMarie Welser

For Secretary of State, Alexi Giannoulias faces Dan Brady. Giannoulias wants to restrict other states' access to license plate data so that women who travel to Illinois for abortions can’t be tracked. Brady says the office should stay out of abortion policy.

Alexi Giannoulias, Dan Brady Photo credit AnnMarie Wesler

In the House Race for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, Sean Casten faces Keith Pekau. Casten has served in the House since 2016. Former Orland Park Mayor Pekau has challenged pandemic restrictions from Gov. Pritzker and opposes the “radical left.”

Sean Casten, Keith Pekau Photo credit AnnMarie Welser

In the House Race for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, Lauren Underwood faces Scott Gryder. Underwood has been in support of gun reform and abortion rights. Gryder is pro-life and believes mass shootings could be addressed as a mental health crisis.

Lauren Underwood, Scott Gryder Photo credit AnnMarie Welser

In the House Race for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, Eric Sorensen faces Esther Joy King. Both candidates are in favor of affordable healthcare; other than that, they differ on most topics including abortion rights and education reform.

Eric Sorensen, Esther Joy King Photo credit AnnMarie Welser

It's not too late to register to vote in Illinois. You are allowed to bring your notes, a voter's guide or a sample ballot into the voting booth. Find out where you can go to vote here.

