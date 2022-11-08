ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem's Mother Honors Her Son After Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Eminem has gotten plenty of recognition from some of the greatest voices in the music industry, but a special message from the rapper's mother might stick out from the rest.

On Sunday, November 6, a video of Rap God's mother, Debbie Mathers, was posted to an Eminem fanpage's YouTube account. In the short clip, Mathers' friend Christina introduces Em's mom before she congratulates her son on being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I want to say, Marshall, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction to Hall Of Fame. I love you very much," Mathers said.

"I knew you’d get there," she continued. "It’s been a long ride, I’m very very proud of you. And also, I’m very proud of Hailie Jade, my baby girl. And I want to tell you.. great job on your podcast. God bless you guys. I love you very much.”

Eminem and his mom didn't have the best relationship when the Detroit native was getting started in the music industry. He dissed her on several occasions in his music. Their problems got so bad that Mathers even sued her son for defamation of character in 1999 and sought after $11 million in damages. However, they eventually reconciled. In 2014, Eminem released his song "Headlights," in which he apologized to Mathers.

Debbie Mathers' special message to Eminem arrived a day after he got off the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Dr. Dre had the honor of inducting him personally before the seasoned rapper hit the stage to perform his hits with Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Ed Sheeran, and more. The ceremony airs in full on HBO November 19.

