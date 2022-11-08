Florence Ellen Couch, 79 of Milan, Mo., passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. Ellen was born on October 12, 1943 to William “Bill” and Elma Marie (Taylor) Smith, in Lindley, Missouri. She grew up in Humphreys, Missouri, graduating from Humphreys High School in 1961. After graduating, she went to cosmetology school and worked with Ila Cordray in Browning at a hair salon before she ran her own shop in Galt. Along with her salon she also worked at The Tavern. She then began her career in care giving working at Leewood Manor as a CNA, then working at Milan Health care and Stover’s nursing home. Later Ellen babysat for 10 years and loved watching all the kids. In 1967 She married Gary Couch and were married for 55 years, he survives of the home. Also surviving are: three children, Allen Couch and significant other, Gwen Courtney of Trenton, Missouri, Jane Marie Clinch (Harold) of Milan, Mo, and Melinda Daniels and significant other Rick of Moberly, Missouri; a son-in-law, Tim Daniels of Chillicothe, Missouri; grandchildren, Gary Allen Couch (Niki), Desirae Cox (Dakota), Devon Clinch (Jessica), Sarah Daniels (Keeon); great grandchildren, Graecyn Couch, Mya Gulling, Autumn McCrary, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded by her parents, grandparents, several brothers and sisters, a niece and two nephews.

