Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Florence Ellen Couch, 79 of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Florence Ellen Couch, 79 of Milan, Mo., passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. Ellen was born on October 12, 1943 to William “Bill” and Elma Marie (Taylor) Smith, in Lindley, Missouri. She grew up in Humphreys, Missouri, graduating from Humphreys High School in 1961. After graduating, she went to cosmetology school and worked with Ila Cordray in Browning at a hair salon before she ran her own shop in Galt. Along with her salon she also worked at The Tavern. She then began her career in care giving working at Leewood Manor as a CNA, then working at Milan Health care and Stover’s nursing home. Later Ellen babysat for 10 years and loved watching all the kids. In 1967 She married Gary Couch and were married for 55 years, he survives of the home. Also surviving are: three children, Allen Couch and significant other, Gwen Courtney of Trenton, Missouri, Jane Marie Clinch (Harold) of Milan, Mo, and Melinda Daniels and significant other Rick of Moberly, Missouri; a son-in-law, Tim Daniels of Chillicothe, Missouri; grandchildren, Gary Allen Couch (Niki), Desirae Cox (Dakota), Devon Clinch (Jessica), Sarah Daniels (Keeon); great grandchildren, Graecyn Couch, Mya Gulling, Autumn McCrary, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded by her parents, grandparents, several brothers and sisters, a niece and two nephews.
ktvo.com
Johnnie Jones Wood, 72 of La Plata, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
We are saddened to announce that Johnnie Jones Wood, of La Plata, MO, relinquished his battle with pancreatic cancer early the morning of November 10, 2022. Born February 14, 1950 to JC and Mary Margaret (Jones) Wood, Johnnie graduated high school in La Plata and earned his B.S. in Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers’ College in 1972. In 1969 Johnnie became one of the first pledges in the newly affiliated Phi Lamda Chi Fraternity and was instrumental in that year’s Greek Games, when this bunch of underdogs handily beat out the Phi Sigs and TKEs in the annual campus tug of war. Johnnie continued actively supporting the Phi Lambs throughout his life, most recently serving as President of the Phi Lamb Alumni Association and organizing Alumni Reunions.
ktvo.com
La Plata Amtrak Station gets $6 million worth of upgrades
LA PLATA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri train depot will celebrate millions of dollars in upgrades this weekend. The Amtrak Train Station in La Plata just underwent more than $6 million worth of improvements. The upgrades include new doors and windows, improvements to the exterior facade, a new roof...
ktvo.com
Pickup flings Putnam County deer into air; animal goes through tractor-trailer's cab
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in Putnam County responded to a freak accident involving a deer. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 136, seven miles west of Livonia. State troopers say a pickup truck driven by Courtney Kline, 29, of Unionville, Missouri, was eastbound when she...
ktvo.com
Burning trash blamed for sparking field fire outside Kirksville
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A natural cover fire Thursday morning is a fresh reminder why you shouldn't do any outdoor burning until we get some rain. A trash fire in a burn barrel is blamed for sparking a field fire in Adair County just after 11 a.m. It happened...
ktvo.com
Hunter kills deer in Kirksville with pickup; secondary crash resulted
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A hunter in northeast Missouri accidentally got a jump start on deer season. He killed a deer with his pickup truck Friday afternoon in Kirksville, and that collision led to a secondary crash at the scene. It happened right around 3 p.m. just north of the...
ktvo.com
Schuyler County R-1 3rd graders learn about the weather from a special visitor
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — Some northeast Missouri students had a special visitor this week. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn gave a presentation to the third graders at the Schuyler County R-1 School District. Matt talked about what he does as a meteorologist, different types of weather and the...
ktvo.com
Kirksville youth helps out at Hy-Vee's annual Veterans Day Breakfast
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hy-Vee continued its annual Veterans Day tradition on Friday of offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. The breakfast started at 6 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m. Children from the Cornerstone Church in Kirksville volunteered to help clean tables, serve coffee and...
ktvo.com
Maurices set to open a new location in Kirksville Friday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you've driven down Baltimore Street over the last few weeks, you would've noticed construction and some changes. One change is that Maurices is moving from the old location at the intersection of North Baltimore Street and Northtown Road. They had their ribbon cutting Thursday at...
ktvo.com
National Family Caregiver Month remembers those who help ones in need
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Around 29% of Americans identify as caregivers. A family caregiver is someone, oftentimes unpaid, who takes care of individuals in need of help with daily tasks. It could be an aunt and uncle, a lot of them are young adults who are beginning to take care...
ktvo.com
Kirksville School District worried about recreational marijuana
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Administrators in the Kirksville R-III School District don't have the full details on how the legalization of recreational cannabis will affect their day-by-day operation, but they have an experienced leader in charge during this societal change. Before coming to Kirksville, Superintendent Robert Webb worked in a...
ktvo.com
Rural hospitals struggle to keep their doors open
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Rural hospitals are crucial resources for their communities, with many residents being far away from medical care. "I live in an area where I'm 30 minutes from a hospital," said State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown). "I had a situation with my mother the other day, and she took a fall, she's almost 90 years old, and it was a little difficult to get help there at the time. So if we, our rural hospitals disappear, it will be almost impossible to get help."
Comments / 0