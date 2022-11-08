ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
there are a lot of black coaches in the league. but, i understand, blacks make up less then 14% of the population, but feel like they should have all the coaching positions.

if you own a business you could hire who the hell you want if you start hiring based on black and white whatever you're going to fail anyway. I have a really good idea for the black community. start getting your tips more into educational things look at what Deion Sanders is doing. you know I hear Jay Z once in the NFL why don't these black wealthy men go talk to the Rock get involved with the XFL see if Rock wants to break it off and sell franchises maybe you can have six seven black owners in that League. then they can hire who they like white or black stop complaining about white NFL owners do something about it.

Race bait your article much?? please realize people that our government and media are purposefully pushing racial divide.

Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football

Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ acquisitions of Chubb, Wilson might be finishing touches the team needed

There were smiles all around in the Dolphins postgame locker room Sunday, especially by, and nearby, the two newest additions to the team — edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. And why not? These guys, both acquired at the Nov. 1 trade deadline, are the real deal, and their talent and attitude are fitting in well with the rest of the team. The Dolphins (7-3) needed pass ...
FLORIDA STATE
Tom Brady finally fell off that cliff in Germany, but not the one you’re thinking

In the latest edition of “when trick plays go wrong,” we get Tom Brady falling flat on his ass while running a simple go route. Halfway through the third quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Seattle in Munich, Germany, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich decided to run a wildcat-looking play with Brady lined up at wideout. Only this time, instead of the quarterback playing the decoy role, running back Leonard Fournette passed the ball to TB12, who proceeded to slip and fall, allowing Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen to pad his stats with an easy interception.
