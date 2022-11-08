Read full article on original website
Judge rules in favor of Republicans over concerns of Washington County ballot handling
Republicans are praising a ruling from a judge on Tuesday over the handling of ballots in Washington County. They were concerned that a Democratic elections commissioner was transporting emergency ballots in the county, when the law says ballots that can’t be scanned must remain on-site and visible by both parties.
Karen Heggen wins race for Saratoga County DA
Karen Heggen defeated democrat Michael Phillips with 57% of the vote in Tuesday's election for Saratoga County District Attorney, according to numbers posted by the Saratoga County Board of Elections just before midnight.
Paul Tonko declares victory in NY-20
Democratic incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory over Republican Liz Joy in the race for the 20th Congressional District seat.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Road closures in Warren County
NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Albany Police: 2 missing girls found, brought home
A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said Deysi Rivero, 12, and Tomiko Akbar, 11, both of Albany, have been found.
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
Despondent Hunter Goes Missing! Found and Rescued from NY Fire!
Halloween is a night for fright and fantasy but this Halloween things turned genuinely scary for more than one New York family. What started out as a hunting trip ended up as a search and rescue mission but not before a house burned to the ground. Before we get into...
Saratoga Springs PD looking for woman missing since August
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing.
Albany Police Warning! What Should You Do If You Get This Call?
It seems that at least a few times a day a number pops up on your phone that you don't recognize and it's usually a scam call. Sometimes our smartphones aren't smart enough to filter them or the scammers are getting more creative. The latest phone scam targets people by disguising themselves as the local police.
Hikers rescued after dark around Lake George
On Saturday, two different hiking groups around the Lake George area learned to be careful not to hike too late without the right equipment. In both cases, DEC Forest Rangers intervened to get the hikers to safety.
Troy bar has liquor license suspended
The New York State Liquor Authority has immediately suspended the liquor license of The Empire Lounge in Troy.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
Amsterdam woman arrested, accused of selling drugs
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Friday. Marisol Pietri-Santiago, 46, was under investigation for six months for allegedly selling drugs in Amsterdam.
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
