fox13news.com
Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge
TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
Longboat Observer
Pedestrian killed on Clark Road, FHP says
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Sarasota woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Clark Road on Friday. Troopers reported the 32-year-old Sarasota woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 p.m. incident near Gulf Gate. In a report, the FHP said a 62-year-old Venice man was driving eastbound in the inside lane of Clark Road when his pickup truck hit the woman in the travel lane.
WCJB
Man from Pinellas County sentenced to death
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man convicted of murder in Bradford County has been sentenced to death for a 2019 murder. Leo Boatman of Pinellas County is now slated to be executed. Prosecutors say Boatman and another man, William Edward Wells the 3rd, were responsible for killing fellow inmate William Chapman.
One Person Dead In Pedestrian Crash On Clark Road In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting The Florida Highway Patrol on a crash involving a single vehicle vs. pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. Clark Road is down to one lane eastbound and one westbound. “We are asking motorists
fox13news.com
Woman hit and killed by pickup truck in Sarasota, deputies say
SARASOTA, Fla. - A woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Clark Road and Colonial Drive in Sarasota Friday evening, deputies said. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 7:01 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were assisting troopers at the scene.
HART terminated several high-ranking employees this week
CEO Adelee Le Grand said that more cuts may be coming due a recently failed transportation tax vote.
wengradio.com
Attempted Robbers Arrested In North Port
Two arrests have been made in the Sept. 12 attempted bank robbery in the 4300 block of Aidan Lane at Charlotte State Bank. Arrested are Darian Billups, 28, from Crawfordville, Florida, and Ryan Smith-Mosley, 25, from Brandon, Florida, for Attempted Robbery. Billups drove the vehicle used. Smith-Mosley was one of two individuals who entered the bank demanding money.
Pasco County Issues Local State Of Emergency, Opens Shelter
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. “This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety, and
fox13news.com
The hunt for St. Petersburg’s number one fugitive goes national as tv show highlights unsolved murder case
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A national crime show is putting the spotlight on St. Petersburg as it strives to find the man accused of gunning down his girlfriend while she held their baby on her lap. The show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on Investigation Discovery and Discovery Plus will...
43-year-old suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
A 43-year-old Winter Haven man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
Beach Beacon
Tampa Bay man sentenced to 2 years in prison in Largo hate crime attack
A man convicted of a federal hate crime after attacking a Black man and his family in Largo last year was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison. According to court documents, Jordan Patrick Leahy, who is white, pursued the Black man and his family for roughly a mile on Aug. 8, 2021, while driving drunk and shouting racist slurs. The man, his girlfriend and his preschool-aged daughter were driving home from a dinner in Seminole.
2 suspects in Bradenton smoke shop murder charged with first-degree murder
Two suspects in a 2019 Bradenton smoke shop murder were charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced on Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota police seek public's help in finding woman reported missing
Concerned about her safety, Sarasota Police detectives are hoping the public can lend a hand in finding a woman who disappeared nearly a week ago. Police said that 45-year-old Heather Ellis was last seen near the 2500 block of 10th Street, which is near Ed Smith Stadium, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Police said she left on foot, but it’s not known if she got into a vehicle elsewhere.
Longboat Observer
Instructions from Ian
Emma Burke, digital fulfillment specialist at the Observer Media Group, frantically called her wedding planner, Janice Blackmon, on Monday, worried about the status of her upcoming nuptials to her fiancé, Patrick Jolly. The ceremony and reception are slated to take place Thursday, at the Powel Crosley Estate. Outside. The...
Longboat Observer
City gives final approval to Aventon Sarasota in the face of legal opposition
Sue us now or sue use later. Or hopefully neither. That was the warning Sarasota City Attorney Robert Fournier voiced to city commissioners Monday before they gave second-reading approval of the rezoning and site plan of Aventon Companies’ proposed 372-unit apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club. On...
Hillsborough County declares local state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole
Hillsborough County declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties: SRQ wind gusts to 46 mph
The National Weather Service discontinued the region's tropical storm watch from the middle of Longboat Key south, though the coastline of Manatee County north to a point near Point St. Joe. 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Florida Power and Light reports more than 5,000 customers in Sarasota County are without...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies find missing teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
