Concerned about her safety, Sarasota Police detectives are hoping the public can lend a hand in finding a woman who disappeared nearly a week ago. Police said that 45-year-old Heather Ellis was last seen near the 2500 block of 10th Street, which is near Ed Smith Stadium, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Police said she left on foot, but it’s not known if she got into a vehicle elsewhere.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO