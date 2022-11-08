Read full article on original website
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Bills QB Josh Allen OUT Again; Preview: Can Buffalo Stop Vikings?
The Bills have a chance to halt the Vikings' six-game winning streak on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Mark Davis, it is time the Raiders get a meaningful makeover
You can sum up the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season in one word: disappointing. After putting on their worst performance of the season against the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders had a chance to get back in the playoff hunt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things were promising at first, building a 17-point lead in the first half, but the Raiders faltered and lost 27-20.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). Adams criticized the current offensive...
Josh Allen BREAKING: QB Roster Move Reveals Injury Decision for Bills vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills continue their 2022 NFL campaign by hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Josh Allen in line to play.
Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers
The latest in the saga to get Gronkowski back in pewter and red.
Bills BREAKING: QB Josh Allen Practices, Gets Official Injury Designation
The Buffalo Bills updated injury status for key players - including quarterback Josh Allen - includes two defenders who will miss the Vikings game.
NBC Sports
Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch
ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
Bills Injury Report: QB Josh Allen News; 2 Defensive Stars IN vs. Vikings?
The Buffalo Bills updated injury statues for key players - including quarterback Josh Allen - following Thursday’s practice.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' Christian McCaffrey: "He looks like he's been here for five years"
In his second game with the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey rushed for a touchdown, hauled in a receiving touchdown, and even threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The outing earned the running back NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. However, nothing from that outing surprised head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has known for a long time what the star running back is capable of.
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NFL pressured Las Vegas Raiders to fire Jon Gruden, lawyers claim as they seek to keep proceedings public
Jon Gruden’s lawyers allege the NFL pressured the Las Vegas Raiders to fire the former head coach last year following the release of racist and homophobic emails, which destroyed his reputation, new documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday said.
NBC Sports
How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles
That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
NBC Sports
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
Colts Make Surprising Move On Practice Squad
The Indianapolis Colts have released running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad and signed fellow running back Jake Funk in his place.
ESPN
Raiders' Darren Waller fights frustration as he heals from hamstring injury
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Sure, there's been a lot of raised hackles among fans frustrated with Darren Waller's unavailability the last month. But nobody, he said, is more frustrated with the Las Vegas Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end missing the last three games with a strained left hamstring than Waller himself.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers kept practicing after Verrett injury
SANTA CLARA -- In the immediate aftermath of respected veteran Jason Verrett’s season-ending Achilles tear during practice on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gathered the team around. Shanahan offered the team the opportunity to end practice on the spot. “It seems like once a year, when a cart has...
NBC Sports
Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer join Josh Allen in missing Thursday’s practice
No one saw quarterback Josh Allen on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s Bills practice and the team confirmed he never got on the field when they released their injury report later in the day. Allen, who has an elbow injury, was one of five players to...
NBC Sports
How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back
The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
NBC Sports
Giants surprisingly extend $19M qualifying offer to Pederson
LAS VEGAS — The easiest decision for the Giants to make this offseason was putting the qualifying offer on Carlos Rodón. But, Rodón surprisingly wasn’t the only Giant to get the QO before Thursday’s deadline. Joc Pederson joined Rodón, which could lead to a second...
