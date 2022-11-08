ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

Mark Davis, it is time the Raiders get a meaningful makeover

You can sum up the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season in one word: disappointing. After putting on their worst performance of the season against the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders had a chance to get back in the playoff hunt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things were promising at first, building a 17-point lead in the first half, but the Raiders faltered and lost 27-20.
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). Adams criticized the current offensive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch

ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' Christian McCaffrey: "He looks like he's been here for five years"

In his second game with the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey rushed for a touchdown, hauled in a receiving touchdown, and even threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The outing earned the running back NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. However, nothing from that outing surprised head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has known for a long time what the star running back is capable of.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports

How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles

That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye

As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers kept practicing after Verrett injury

SANTA CLARA -- In the immediate aftermath of respected veteran Jason Verrett’s season-ending Achilles tear during practice on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gathered the team around. Shanahan offered the team the opportunity to end practice on the spot. “It seems like once a year, when a cart has...
NBC Sports

Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer join Josh Allen in missing Thursday’s practice

No one saw quarterback Josh Allen on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s Bills practice and the team confirmed he never got on the field when they released their injury report later in the day. Allen, who has an elbow injury, was one of five players to...
NBC Sports

How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back

The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants surprisingly extend $19M qualifying offer to Pederson

LAS VEGAS — The easiest decision for the Giants to make this offseason was putting the qualifying offer on Carlos Rodón. But, Rodón surprisingly wasn’t the only Giant to get the QO before Thursday’s deadline. Joc Pederson joined Rodón, which could lead to a second...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

