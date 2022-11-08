ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona woman calls cops over stolen guns in her house, ends up arrested

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after police reported she had 16 guns scattered throughout her house as a convicted felon.

On Nov. 7 around 10:40 p.m., 55-year-old Sue Stewart called Altoona police to her home at the 100 block of 7th Avenue over possible stolen guns that she didn’t want at her home any longer, according to court documents. However, the call ultimately led to her own arrest.

Stewart escorted officers to an upstairs bedroom where there were two long rifles that she said she did not want in her home. Yet, police reportedly noticed there were many more guns in plain view throughout the house.

Homicide investigation underway in Bedford County after 2 found dead

Officers noted they saw four rifles that were on the landing of the stairs, another rifle in the dining room leaning against the doorway that leads upstairs, and two more rifles in the living room leaning against the wall.

Although Stewart claimed she uses all of these guns for hunting, police, who alleged they are familiar with Stewart, decided to run a criminal history on her.

Police found that Stewart pled guilty to a felony drug charge in 2002, which makes her ineligible to possess a firearm.

Officers got a search warrant for the rest of Stewart’s house, and they reported finding two more long rifles in a second bedroom, a rifle in the attic, a rifle in the dining room, and a loaded revolver and two other handguns in a closet of the first bedroom.

In total, police said 16 guns were found in Stewart’s home, and she was arrested.

Stewart faces 17 felony counts of prohibited possession of firearms. She remains lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post her $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Nov. 16.

Comments / 4

Stacy Nugent
2d ago

wow she had alot of guns but if they were for hunting they'd all b in one area together not scattered around the house like they were..it seemed she had it there for protection or it wouldn't of been there in different places in her home doesn't sound like hunting guns to me lmao but she def was protected tho...

Reply
2
 

WTAJ

WTAJ

