Waco & Killeen Veterans Day Parades canceled
WACO / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco canceled its Veterans Day Parade just after 10 a.m. Friday morning, less than an hour before it was supposed to start. The decision was made by the parade coordinator as storms moved through Central Texas. The City of Killeen said Thursday...
Chris Kyle’s family gives back to the Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) —The family of U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, visited Waco, Thursday evening for their Veterans Day Fundraiser event at Painting with a Twist. For the past six years, Painting with a Twist in Waco has been partnering up with the Kyle family to raise funds for military veterans, first responders, and their families.
Car shows for good causes
WACO / WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Two car shows taking place in McLennan County this Saturday are both supporting good causes. Waco’s One Fellowship Church is hosting their Fall Festival, which includes I-35 Legends hosting a car show to bring in canned goods for the local food bank. Attendees can vote for their favorite vehicles by donating cans to the trunk.
Warming shelters opening in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — The City of Temple announced Saturday that two shelters would be open because freezing temperatures are expected overnight. The first shelter is at the Salvation Army Center, 419 W. Ave. G at 3 p.m. Dinner and breakfast will be provided. Service animals are accepted inside. The shelter will close Sunday morning following breakfast.
Killeen Police investigating possible murder
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred this afternoon in the 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is deceased and another is in custody. There is no further threat to the community. Additional information will be released as it...
Killeen company looking to fill over 80 full-time remote positions
A company is looking to fill over 80 full-time remote positions as it expands in the Killeen area. SWBC will be hosting an in-person career fair on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
Two displaced, dogs rescued in mobile home fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two adults and two dogs are safe after a fire in a Harker Heights mobile home park. The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 810 S Amy Lane #18. The department responded along with the Killeen Fire Department.
Temple PD cleared in June traffic death
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department and the Texas Rangers have concluded their investigation into an incident from last summer. Police say that at approximately 8:59 a.m. on June 15, 2022, an officer attempted to arrest Anthony Turner, who was walking on the interstate. Multiple officers and agencies responded to the area, attempting to slow and stop traffic on the interstate.
Marlin ISD Closes in Response to an Increase in Illness Related Absences
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) — The Marlin Independent School District notified parents and caretakers that they will be closing their schools in response to a surge in absences due to illnesses. All campuses will be close on Monday, November 14 for deep cleaning and disenfection. Normal school operations will...
Protecting your heater during the cold
Waco, TEXAS (FOX 44) — As we enter our first cold spell of the season HVAC repair workers are anticipating homeowner concerns of their units working. Businesses here say they get a lot of calls from customers about their heaters not working when it starts to get cold. They...
Lake Belton comes up short against Burleson Centennial in the GOTW
BURLESON, TX (FOX 44) — The first varsity season for the Lake Belton Football team came to a close on Friday night, as the Broncos lost to Burleson Centennial 56-28. Lake Belton finishes the season with a 7-4 record.
(8) Lorena loses to (3) Columbus on last-second field goal
PFLUGERVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The defending state champions are out of the 2022 postseason, as the eighth-ranked Lorena Leopards lost to No. 8 Columbus on a last-second field goal. With the loss, the Leopards end the season with a 7-4 record.
Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony...
Grand Jury indicts 2 Bell County men for woman’s murder
Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted two men for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. Christian Lamar Weston and Demario Jabar Moore are both in the Bell County Jail. Officers found N’Gaojia and another victim in the 13000 block of St. HWY 195...
Riesel runs away with the win in round one of the playoffs
FAIRFIELD, TX (FOX 44) — Riesel is moving on in the playoffs after a 28-7 win over Cayuga in the Bi-District Championship. The Indians now await their opponent in round two of the postseason.
Axtell comes back in late stages to win Bi-District Championship
ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — The Longhorns fell down 14-0 early to Rosebud-Lott but battled all the way back to take down the Cougars, 28-27 and advance in the playoffs. Axtell now awaits their next opponent as they advance to round two of the postseason.
