Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

MUST WATCH: Kirby Smart Post-Game Speech to Georgia Bulldogs after win over Tennessee Vols

ATHENS - Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s post-game comments to his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs after the win over Tennessee were to the point. “We are a little beat up - wouldn't y'all agree? Ladd beat up,” Kirby said after the game in a segment broadcast by the SEC Network. “This guy's beat up. He's hurt a little bit. Don't ever underestimate the power of physical toughness. Physical toughness wins in football now, and if you are in this room you got it. And if you are coming here, you had better believe in it.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog DB Javon Bullard Is A Star In The Making

ATHENS - After losing a handful of talented starters from last year’s iconic defense, there was plenty of talk around Kirby Smart’s defensive group coming into this season. Everyone knew we would see a ton of new faces on Georgia’s defense this year, and so far, those players...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart Hopeful Georgia Bulldogs Can Get Fully Healthy Before Mississippi State Game

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are trying to get healthy before a critical road test at Mississippi State on Saturday night. It remains to be seen if AD Mitchell will be back out there this weekend against Mississippi State. But it looks like Robert Beal, who left the game during Georgia’s 27-13 win over Tennessee, will be ready to play.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral

When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog DB Kamari Lassiter Brings More Physicality To The Defense

ATHENS - Going into the season, one of the biggest question marks surrounding Kirby Smart’s defense was who would be the starting cornerback opposite veteran Kelee Ringo. There was plenty of competition in the summer and in fall camp, but in the end, it was Tuscaloosa native Kamari Lassiter, a four-star prospect from the 2021 class, who won the job.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

SEC Football: Georgia, Florida among biggest October recruiting winners

Two teams who faced off just a few weeks ago in Jacksonville, Georgia and Florida are the two biggest SEC Football recruiting winners during the month of October. Let’s take a look as to why the Bulldogs and Gators were the biggest winners on the recruiting trail of all teams in the SEC from October 1-31, as well as a few others who also should be mentioned. (NOTE: Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite)
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Nicole To Impact North Georgia

(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA

