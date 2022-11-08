ATHENS - Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s post-game comments to his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs after the win over Tennessee were to the point. “We are a little beat up - wouldn't y'all agree? Ladd beat up,” Kirby said after the game in a segment broadcast by the SEC Network. “This guy's beat up. He's hurt a little bit. Don't ever underestimate the power of physical toughness. Physical toughness wins in football now, and if you are in this room you got it. And if you are coming here, you had better believe in it.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO