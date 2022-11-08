Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
Friday Five: The Five Things You Need to Know For Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mississippi State
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are getting set for the huge matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Here are our five things for Friday you need to know going into the weekend. 1. Georgia Gets Back on the Road. The Dawgs play a true road game for...
atozsports.com
Missouri defensive coordinator gets asked if Tigers will use Georgia’s defensive gameplan against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense was stifled last weekend by the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s the only time this season that we’ve seen Tennessee’s offense struggle to move the ball. Because of the Bulldogs’ defensive success, it’s been suggested that Georgia gave other teams the “blueprint” for beating...
dawgpost.com
MUST WATCH: Kirby Smart Post-Game Speech to Georgia Bulldogs after win over Tennessee Vols
ATHENS - Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s post-game comments to his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs after the win over Tennessee were to the point. “We are a little beat up - wouldn't y'all agree? Ladd beat up,” Kirby said after the game in a segment broadcast by the SEC Network. “This guy's beat up. He's hurt a little bit. Don't ever underestimate the power of physical toughness. Physical toughness wins in football now, and if you are in this room you got it. And if you are coming here, you had better believe in it.”
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog DB Javon Bullard Is A Star In The Making
ATHENS - After losing a handful of talented starters from last year’s iconic defense, there was plenty of talk around Kirby Smart’s defensive group coming into this season. Everyone knew we would see a ton of new faces on Georgia’s defense this year, and so far, those players...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart Hopeful Georgia Bulldogs Can Get Fully Healthy Before Mississippi State Game
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are trying to get healthy before a critical road test at Mississippi State on Saturday night. It remains to be seen if AD Mitchell will be back out there this weekend against Mississippi State. But it looks like Robert Beal, who left the game during Georgia’s 27-13 win over Tennessee, will be ready to play.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs "Put a Hobnail Boot in (Tennessee's) Face
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs may be on the way to Mississippi State this week, but ESPN’s Rece Davis said the Dawgs are in the midst of changing the guard in college football for good. Davis, who is ESPN College Gameday’s host, said Georgia’s...
Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral
When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
dawgpost.com
SEC Shorts: Alabama Crimson Tide Starts to Cry When Told to Play the Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready for a road test at Mississippi State this weekend. But eveyone at SEC shorts is trying to make Alabama feel better after the Tide was knocked out of the College Football Playoff over the weekend. SEC...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog DB Kamari Lassiter Brings More Physicality To The Defense
ATHENS - Going into the season, one of the biggest question marks surrounding Kirby Smart’s defense was who would be the starting cornerback opposite veteran Kelee Ringo. There was plenty of competition in the summer and in fall camp, but in the end, it was Tuscaloosa native Kamari Lassiter, a four-star prospect from the 2021 class, who won the job.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
SEC Football: Georgia, Florida among biggest October recruiting winners
Two teams who faced off just a few weeks ago in Jacksonville, Georgia and Florida are the two biggest SEC Football recruiting winners during the month of October. Let’s take a look as to why the Bulldogs and Gators were the biggest winners on the recruiting trail of all teams in the SEC from October 1-31, as well as a few others who also should be mentioned. (NOTE: Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite)
dawgpost.com
Meet Comedian Jeff Foxworthy and Dawg Post's Dean Legge in Atlanta on Sunday
ATHENS - Best selling author and comedian Jeff Foxworthy and Dawg Post Publisher Dean Legge are teaming up for a book signing on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 2-4 PM at the Perimeter Barnes & Noble. Foxworthy, a lifelong fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, wrote the foreword for Dawgstruction, which...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's time to 'say goodbye' to one teams Playoff chances in 2022
Paul Finebaum believed that Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes have been put to an end in 2022. After Clemson suffered it’s 1st loss of the season to Notre Dame, the Playoff was likely a distant memory. Clemson probably needed to win out to have the best chance to make the Playoff in December.
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
wrwh.com
Nicole To Impact North Georgia
(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
