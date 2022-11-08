ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back

The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports

Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
NBC Sports

Walt Anderson: Gabe Davis catch should have been reviewed, would have been reversed

The final drive of regulation in the #NuttiestGameEver between the Vikings and Bills featured a sideline catch by Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis that appeared to be not a catch. The play was not reviewed, because the replay assistant did not activate the automatic process that applies in the final two minutes of regulation. The Bills went on to kick a field goal that forced overtime.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX59

Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Saturday’s debut

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe Jim Irsay knew what he was doing after all. The Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday’s debut as interim head coach Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Matt Ryan hit Parris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play to give the Colts the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Tennessee Titans beat up on Russell Wilson and deal Broncos a painful truth

NASHVILLE — As the sun set over the Cumberland River and another brutal Broncos loss, Russell Wilson hunched over in his corner locker, covering his face with his hands. His No. 3 jersey after a 17-10 loss to the Titans inside a frigid Nissan Stadium was tossed on the laundry pile, the dirtiest one of all. Grass stained the shoulders, blood blotched an armpit. If a jersey can hurt, Wilson’s was in serious pain. ...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

How ex-49er Plummer fought for 'second chance at life' after NFL

Programming Note: Catch an excerpt of Gary Plummer’s interview Sunday at 4 p.m. PT during “49ers Pregame Live” on NBC Sports Bay Area. The full interview can be found on YouTube. Across his 12-season NFL career, former 49ers linebacker and Super Bowl XXIX champion Gary Plummer estimates...
NBC Sports

Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown

The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles

That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Kittle pinpoints what makes Jimmy G a winner with 49ers

Programming Note: NBC Bay Area's 3 p.m. PT newscast on Sunday will be live from Levi's Stadium and will be on-site postgame as well. Jimmy Garoppolo is far from a perfect quarterback. He lacks the mobility of a modern star quarterback and a consistent deep ball. Untimely interceptions have plagued the 49ers at times during his 51 career starts in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch

ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why 49ers' pairing of CMC, Mitchell comes at the perfect time

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo knows a great run game only makes his job as 49ers quarterback easier, opening the passing game up as well. Take the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams. While it turned into the Christian McCaffrey Show, Garoppolo completed 84 percent of his pass attempts, going 21-for-25 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy