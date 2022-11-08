Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
NBC Sports
How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back
The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
NBC Sports
Leonard Fournette throws interception intended for Tom Brady on awful trick play
The Buccaneers have just found a trick play that they need to remove from the playbook immediately. In one of the worst plays you’ll ever see in an NFL game, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a pass to quarterback Tom Brady. Yes, Fournette threw to Brady. Did Brady...
Highlights, Recap: Cardinals Outlast Rams in Week 10 Victory
The Arizona Cardinals outlasted the Los Angeles Rams to keep themselves alive in the race for the NFC West.
NBC Sports
Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday. Landry has not played since Week 4 in London. That’s the good news for the Saints. The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports
Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson: Gabe Davis catch should have been reviewed, would have been reversed
The final drive of regulation in the #NuttiestGameEver between the Vikings and Bills featured a sideline catch by Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis that appeared to be not a catch. The play was not reviewed, because the replay assistant did not activate the automatic process that applies in the final two minutes of regulation. The Bills went on to kick a field goal that forced overtime.
Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Saturday’s debut
INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe Jim Irsay knew what he was doing after all. The Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday’s debut as interim head coach Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Matt Ryan hit Parris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play to give the Colts the […]
'Missed opportunities': Jaguars suffer all-too-familiar fate against Chiefs, lose 27-17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missed opportunities. It's never a good thing when the players and coaches repeat the same thing over and over again ad nauseam following any given game. As the clocks hit 0:00, though, it was far too easy to tell what the theme of the day would be for the Jacksonville...
Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach is a 'disgrace to the coaching profession,' Hall of Famer says
The Indianapolis Colts' hire of Jeff Saturday as an interim head coach this week left a bad taste in the mouth of Hall of Famer Bill Cowher.
Bears yearning for more winning moments in rebuilding season: 'It will eventually crack'
The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and came up short once again Sunday, losing 31-30 to the Lions at Soldier Field while dropping to 3-7.
NBC Sports
Dwight Freeney hilariously answers if he would've taken Colts' HC job
Jim Irsay gave the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coaching job to Jeff Saturday. But what if the Colts owner had offered it up to a different member of the franchise's Ring of Honor?. In an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" earlier this week, guest host Tom Pelissero asked Freeney...
Paul Klee: Tennessee Titans beat up on Russell Wilson and deal Broncos a painful truth
NASHVILLE — As the sun set over the Cumberland River and another brutal Broncos loss, Russell Wilson hunched over in his corner locker, covering his face with his hands. His No. 3 jersey after a 17-10 loss to the Titans inside a frigid Nissan Stadium was tossed on the laundry pile, the dirtiest one of all. Grass stained the shoulders, blood blotched an armpit. If a jersey can hurt, Wilson’s was in serious pain. ...
NBC Sports
How ex-49er Plummer fought for 'second chance at life' after NFL
Programming Note: Catch an excerpt of Gary Plummer’s interview Sunday at 4 p.m. PT during “49ers Pregame Live” on NBC Sports Bay Area. The full interview can be found on YouTube. Across his 12-season NFL career, former 49ers linebacker and Super Bowl XXIX champion Gary Plummer estimates...
NBC Sports
Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown
The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.
NBC Sports
How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles
That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
NBC Sports
Kittle pinpoints what makes Jimmy G a winner with 49ers
Programming Note: NBC Bay Area's 3 p.m. PT newscast on Sunday will be live from Levi's Stadium and will be on-site postgame as well. Jimmy Garoppolo is far from a perfect quarterback. He lacks the mobility of a modern star quarterback and a consistent deep ball. Untimely interceptions have plagued the 49ers at times during his 51 career starts in San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch
ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers' pairing of CMC, Mitchell comes at the perfect time
SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo knows a great run game only makes his job as 49ers quarterback easier, opening the passing game up as well. Take the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams. While it turned into the Christian McCaffrey Show, Garoppolo completed 84 percent of his pass attempts, going 21-for-25 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Comments / 0