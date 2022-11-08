ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSL Power 99

Eminem's Mother Honors Her Son After Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

By Tony M. Centeno
WUSL Power 99
WUSL Power 99
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmyFt_0j3DMTgg00
Photo: Getty Images

Eminem has gotten plenty of recognition from some of the greatest voices in the music industry, but a special message from the rapper's mother might stick out from the rest.

On Sunday, November 6, a video of Rap God's mother, Debbie Mathers, was posted to an Eminem fanpage's YouTube account. In the short clip, Mathers' friend Christina introduces Em's mom before she congratulates her son on being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame .

“I want to say, Marshall, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction to Hall Of Fame. I love you very much," Mathers said.

"I knew you’d get there," she continued. "It’s been a long ride, I’m very very proud of you. And also, I’m very proud of Hailie Jade, my baby girl. And I want to tell you.. great job on your podcast. God bless you guys. I love you very much.”

Eminem and his mom didn't have the best relationship when the Detroit native was getting started in the music industry. He dissed her on several occasions in his music. Their problems got so bad that Mathers even sued her son for defamation of character in 1999 and sought after $11 million in damages. However, they eventually reconciled. In 2014, Eminem released his song "Headlights," in which he apologized to Mathers.

Debbie Mathers' special message to Eminem arrived a day after he got off the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Dr. Dre had the honor of inducting him personally before the seasoned rapper hit the stage to perform his hits with Steven Tyler of Aerosmith , Ed Sheeran , and more. The ceremony airs in full on HBO November 19.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSL Power 99

Quavo, Offset & Drake Memorialize Takeoff At Heartbreaking Funeral Service

It was a sad day in Hip-Hop as one-third of the Migos was laid to rest in his hometown. On Friday, November 11, Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Drake, their celebrity friends and hundreds of fans gathered at the State Farm Arena to attend Takeoff’s funeral. After Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church delivered the Eulogy, there were touching performances from Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, Chloe Bailey, and the New Mercies Choir. During the beautiful service, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, Kiari “Offset” Cephus, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Kevin “Coach K” Lee all took turns speaking about the late rapper, who was born Kirsnik Khari Ball.
ATLANTA, GA
WUSL Power 99

Snoop Dogg Claps Back on Blunt Roller Over Claims Of How Much He Smokes

Snoop Dogg many be looking for a new blunt roller soon. Last week there were claims from his blunt roller saying how much Snoop smokes a day. The professional blunt roller who goes by Renegade, has been employed since 2016. She recently did an interview where she said she has rolled 450,000 for him since she has been on payroll. But she also claims Snoop smokes about 75-150 blunts a day. But wait, I thought Snoop hired a guy because he would always reference his blunt roller as "he." Well Snoop didn't like those rumors because he clapped back by hopping on his Instagram and said "Stop Lying." He showed some of the roaches he smokes in a day, which doesn't equal to even 25 blunts a day and he said he isn't a machine to do half of what was said.
WUSL Power 99

Boogie Down Productions Sues Kanye West Over Sample

You ever wonder how long it takes for someone to realize their music was sampled without permission when an album has been out for close to a year? Boogie Down Productions is pissed Kanye West sampled their music for Ye's Donda album. According to TMZ, Ye's collab with Andre 3000, "Life Of The Party" is on Ye's Stem Player device. But that sample belongs to KRS-One's BDP and is now a part of a lawsuit. KRS-One isn't happy the song that uses the sample from the diss track "South Bronx" is owned by BDP and Ye didn't get permission to use it. Well Ye and his partner Alex Klein sold around 11K Stem Players within the first 24 hours of its release, making close to $2.2 million dollars. The suit alleges the sides never came to an agreement for the sample and says Ye’s side eventually retracted its offer to license it. BDP is looking to block future use of the song and turn over any profits from it.
WUSL Power 99

WUSL Power 99

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
520
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's Hip Hop and R&B

 https://power99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy