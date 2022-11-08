ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has "Embraced" Running the Ball, Run Game "Isn't Good Enough," Ohio State Working Michigan Game "Every Day of the Year"

By Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Expects Indiana to Challenge Ohio State on Saturday, Emeka Egbuka is Incredibly Versatile and Jalin Marshall Torched the Hoosiers in 2014

We are one day away from Ohio State football, and Indiana doesn't stand a chance. Neither did this poor defender from Charleston Southern as Brice Sensabaugh dunked all over his head. Zed Key raised the roof several times at the Schottenstein Center on Thursday night. However, this dunk from Sensabaugh...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

College GameDay's Desmond Howard on Ohio State:

Desmond Howard is at it again. On Saturday's broadcast of College GameDay on ESPN, the former Michigan wide receiver and current college football analyst took a shot at the second-ranked Buckeyes. "They're blowing out inferior opponents," Howard said. "If they play a team with a pulse, they struggle." The other...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Get Dumped Then, Indiana

The end of Indiana Week is finally here. It's time for the Buckeyes to dominate the Hoosiers. More appropriately, it's time for the Hoosiers to get dumped. WEATHER SHOULDN'T MATTER. I'll admit that I looked at the weather report for the game a few times this week. It doesn’t look great in Columbus this afternoon with a 40-degree temperature, cloudy skies, some showers and a little wind.
COLUMBUS, OH

