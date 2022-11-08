Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has "Embraced" Running the Ball, Run Game "Isn't Good Enough," Ohio State Working Michigan Game "Every Day of the Year"

The end of Indiana Week is finally here. It's time for the Buckeyes to dominate the Hoosiers. More appropriately, it's time for the Hoosiers to get dumped. WEATHER SHOULDN'T MATTER. I'll admit that I looked at the weather report for the game a few times this week. It doesn’t look great in Columbus this afternoon with a 40-degree temperature, cloudy skies, some showers and a little wind.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO