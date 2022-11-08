NASHVILLE — As the sun set over the Cumberland River and another brutal Broncos loss, Russell Wilson hunched over in his corner locker, covering his face with his hands. His No. 3 jersey after a 17-10 loss to the Titans inside a frigid Nissan Stadium was tossed on the laundry pile, the dirtiest one of all. Grass stained the shoulders, blood blotched an armpit. If a jersey can hurt, Wilson’s was in serious pain. ...

DENVER, CO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO