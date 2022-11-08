ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Police seek help to ID credit card theft suspects

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxVEB_0j3DMKzN00

MARGARETVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police are seeking assistance identifying individuals connected to credit card thefts in January. On January 30, a victim reported that one of their car windows had been smashed while the car was parked at Robinson Terrace in Stamford. A second victim at the same location had the same thing happen and had their wallet taken.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The suspects attempted to use the stolen credit cards at a Walmart in Oneonta and were able to make purchases on at least one of the stolen cards. The suspects were caught on surveillance, but police have not been able to develop any leads. A similar incident occurred in November 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPN9L_0j3DMKzN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hDoK_0j3DMKzN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtIdV_0j3DMKzN00

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (607) 561-7400. The case numbers are 10676071 and 10669957.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
Troy Record

Watervliet police charge man with fraud

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — Watervliet police were recently contacted by a victim who received a fraud alert that their credit card was unlawfully used at a local restaurant. As a result, members of the patrol division quickly responded and located the suspect, Justin Walker, 27, in front of the business.
WATERVLIET, NY
iheart.com

Albany Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person Dead, Another Hurt

Albany police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. They say the victims were struck by gunfire Thursday night in the area of Second Avenue between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street. The one individual passed away at the scene and the other was rushed to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy