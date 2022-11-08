Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE's Original Idea to Get Roman Reigns to Lose One of His World Championships
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and, by every indication, will enter WrestleMania 39 next April with both titles as his reign as world champion nears 1,000 consecutive days. The closest Reigns came to dropping his title appeared to be at Clash at the Castle in September when Drew McIntyre, backed by a raucous Cardiff crowd, came inches away from putting down "The Tribal Chief." But the debut of Solo Sikoa thwarted that.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals Fall 2022 NXT Performance Center Rookie Class
A host of new faces will be in the WWE NXT Performance Center, as WWE has introduced the Fall 2022 Rookie Class, who are now reporting to the Performance Center in the hopes of becoming one of WWE's next big stars. The group includes 15 athletes that come from the worlds of Track & Field, pro football, volleyball, and NCAA Division 1 Gymnastics, and each of the Rookie Class got their own introduction in the video below. The 2022 Rookie Class includes Beau Morris, Hayden Pittman, Alivia Ash, Kevin Ventura-Cortes, Skylor Clinton, Franki Strefling, Chukwusom Enekwechi, Harleigh White, Rickssen Opont, Lea Mitchell, Anna Keefer, Kennedy Cummins, Breanna Ruggiero, Jade Gentile, and Monika Klisara.
ComicBook
Formerly Released WWE Superstar Makes Return on SmackDown
There was supposed to be a match on tonight's WWE SmackDown between Legado del Fantasma's Zelina Vega and Hit Row's B-Fab, but that didn't end up happening. Instead, as the match was about to start the lights went dim and the mysterious woman who has been teased in several videos with the Viking Raiders entered the arena, and then Ivar and Erik attacked both other teams in the ring from the other side. Later in the segment, the woman was finally revealed to be the returning Sarah Logan, who aside from an appearance in last year's Royal Rumble hasn't been with WWE since 2020.
ComicBook
New Impact Wrestling Video Could be Star's Exit Ahead of Rumored WWE Return
There have been a flurry of WWE returns over the past few months, with the latest occurring on this week's Monday Night Raw when Mia Yim made her return to help out The OC against Judgement Day. Another rumored return also involves an Impact Wrestling star in Chelsea Green, and her latest video for Impact could end up being her exit before that return to WWE. The video shows Green and her VXT Tag Team Partner Deonna Purrazzo talking outside after Green's loss to Mickie James, and when Purrazzo asks where she's going, Green simply says she's going "home".
ComicBook
WWE's Tribute to the Troops Special Spoilers Revealed
After last night's episode of WWE SmackDown came to a close, WWE filmed its newest Tribute to the Troops special, which is also the 20th anniversary of the event. The special is set to air sometime next month according to the commentary team, but no specific release date was revealed. PWInsider shared the results from the upcoming special, which seems to include three matches and features stars like Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, and Imperium, and Braun Strowman, and you can find the full rundown of the matches and results below.
ComicBook
The Usos Become Longest Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions with SmackDown Win
Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships between The Usos and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), but it also was a battle over history. Coming into the match The New Day held the record for longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions at 483 days, but if The Usos were to win tonight, the road would be clear for them to become the new record holders. This match was packed with near falls and both looked like they were about to end it throughout the match, but it was finally The Usos who would leave as victors, and they are now set to break the record on Monday unless anything else changes.
ComicBook
Migos' Quavo Honors Takeoff in Emotional Tribute, Recalls First Dream Was to be Tag Team Partners in WWE
Migos member Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball) was tragically killed in Texas on November 1st, and Quavo penned an emotional and heartfelt tribute to his late friend on Instagram. Quavo talks about growing up with Takeoff was always focused on the goal, whatever that goal may evolve to. He also talks about his love for music always being there, and early on in the tribute Quavo shares that their first dream was to be Tag Team partners in WWE, and that they had every action figure and imitated them too. Our hearts go out to all of Takeoff's family and friends at this time, and you can find an excerpt from Quavo's tribute below.
ComicBook
Watch AEW's Chris Jericho Perform Smash Mouth's All Star on The Masked Singer
AEW's Chris Jericho got fans talking with his memorable debut on FOX's The Masked Singer, in which he performed Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance as a pink dragon bride. Jericho decided to take things up a notch with his next performance though, coming out to an intro by the famed Sheila E. On drums and singing Smash Mouth's hit song All Star. Jericho went all out for the song, including finishing the performance off with a rockstar note that impressed the judges. You can watch the full performance in the video below.
