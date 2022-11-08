Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships between The Usos and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), but it also was a battle over history. Coming into the match The New Day held the record for longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions at 483 days, but if The Usos were to win tonight, the road would be clear for them to become the new record holders. This match was packed with near falls and both looked like they were about to end it throughout the match, but it was finally The Usos who would leave as victors, and they are now set to break the record on Monday unless anything else changes.

1 DAY AGO