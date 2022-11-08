Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Luxury Hotel Is Coming Near Disney World
When you visit Orlando, where do you stay? Sure, we know many of you probably stay at a Disney World resort. However, we know that some of you prefer to stay elsewhere, either somewhere like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the Disney Springs hotels, or even hotels that are more off-property. Well, if that’s the case, you’ll soon have a new hotel to consider in the Orlando area.
disneyfoodblog.com
Inside Look at How the Orlando Airport Prepares for a Tropical Storm
If you’ll be traveling to the Orlando area during hurricane season, it’s critical that you know what to expect and how to prepare. Hurricane season generally takes place from June 1st through November 30th. In 2022, the season brought a large amount of flooding to Orlando through Hurricane Ian, and once again impacted the Orlando area with Tropical Storm Nicole. One key thing that can be impacted by storms is the Orlando International Airport. We’ve seen the airport CLOSE due to recent storms, but what exactly does this spot do to prepare for bad weather? We’ve got an inside look!
Comments / 0