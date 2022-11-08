Nearly $3 million in winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
ILLINOIS — While the world-record setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was not won by anyone in Illinois, more than 400,000 lottery players in the state can still call themselves winners.
Monday night’s drawing was delayed due to a technical issue so the drawing took place Tuesday with the following winning numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10 . The Power Play multiplier was 2x.A single winning ticket for Powerball’s $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California
Illinois saw 13 tickets match four of five regular numbers plus the Powerball. Eleven of those ticket holders have won $50,000, while two paid for the Power Play and now have tickets worth $100,000.
No one in Illinois matched all five regular numbers to win the $1 million prize, however nearly 1,000 Illinoisans matched either four out of five regular numbers or three out of five regular numbers plus the Powerball to win $100 ($200 with the Power Play).Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night
An additional 403,428 players in Illinois matched a lesser combination of numbers which, all combined, led to a statewide total of $2,866,914 in winning tickets sold in conjunction with the November 7 drawing.
