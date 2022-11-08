Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
Ford CEO puts the brakes on the company's plan for fully autonomous cars, saying there's a long way to go before it can develop them at scale
Ford is winding down the robotaxi startup Argo AI as a result of the shift, the company said in its third-quarter results.
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Earnings Per Car Are About Eight Times More Than Toyota's
While Tesla got off to a very slow and troubled start, it has been proving for years that a company can actually profit from EVs. One of the biggest reasons legacy automakers took their time on EV development and production was due to the fact that they'd most certainly lose money, at least initially. Fast-forward to today, and Tesla may earn about eight times more per car sold than automotive powerhouse Toyota.
CNBC
From Teslas to BMWs, cars are piling up on land and at sea in German port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?
We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
electrek.co
Geely’s Radar Auto launches RD6 electric pickup in China for under $25K
Less than six months after Geely Group announced a new outdoors-centric marque called Radar Auto, the nascent brand has launched its first electric pickup truck in China – the RD6. Production is officially underway overseas and order books have opened, starting at an MSRP around $25,000. Radar Auto may...
3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
The rest of the pack is clearly playing catchup to Tesla’s domestic dominance—but aren’t as far behind as you may think.
electrek.co
Hyundai converts core Kia plant to mass-produce EVs spearheading European campaign
The Hyundai Motor Group announced it will mass-produce battery electric vehicles at Kia Autoland Slovakia, one of the automaker’s core plants, kicking off its European EV campaign. Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles are currently built at full-scale production at its EV factory in Indonesia and at a joint facility...
Autoblog
Renault splits into 5 businesses in drive to boost profit
PARIS — French car maker Renault announced a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year. At a long-awaited investor presentation on Tuesday, Renault said it...
The Verge
Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas
Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
US News and World Report
Renault’s Talks With Geely Complicated by Nissan Concerns -Sources
BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's concerns about technology transfers have complicated its partner Renault's plans to sell a large stake in its gasoline-engine business to China's Geely, three people familiar with the talks said. Renault is pursuing a complex two-pronged restructuring. On one hand, it is aiming to revamp...
insideevs.com
US Honda Dealers May Get Their Wish, Could Service Sony-Honda EVs
Not long ago, we told you that some Honda dealers have voiced concerns over the upcoming Sony-Honda electric car joint venture. This is primarily due to the fact that EV startup automakers aren't relying on traditional franchised dealer networks, and some legacy car companies are eyeing the possibility of heading in a new direction with online sales and related plans.
teslarati.com
Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023
Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
theevreport.com
Geely and Renault Group to Create Leading Powertrain Technology Company
New global company to develop, produce and supply advanced hybrid and low-emission powertrains. Hangzhou, HongKong SAR, China and Boulogne-Billancourt, France – Geely and Renault Group have signed a non-binding framework agreement to create a new global leader to develop, manufacture and supply best-in-class hybrid powertrains and highly efficient ICE powertrains.
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
Android Police
Mobile app unlocks exclusive customization features for BMW and Volkswagen Group drivers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. OBDeleven revolutionized the way we interact with our vehicles when its first device went live in 2014. Taking in-car diagnostics to new levels, car owners were no longer in the dark about how certain parts of their ride were operating, causing them to rely on potentially expensive trips to the auto-mechanic if they had a problem.
