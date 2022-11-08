ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter,’ dies at 98

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCyrb_0j3DLyos00

LONDON (AP) — Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98.

His agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died “peacefully at home” on Monday.

The veteran actor made his first film appearances in the 1930s. He is remembered for his exaggerated comic portrayal of the English upper-class after starring in “Carry On Nurse,” “Carry On Teacher” and “Carry On Constable” in 1959 and 1960.

During this time he became well-known for his suggestive catchphrases, including “Ding dong,” “Well, hello,” and “I say!”

While Phillips’ film acting career consisted mostly of comedy roles, he later moved into other work including a turn opposite Peter O’Toole in the 2006 film “Venus” that earned him a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor. He also voiced the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

Leslie Samuel Phillips was born in Tottenham, north London, on April 20, 1924. He studied drama, dance and elocution at the Italia Conti Stage School, before serving as a lieutenant during World War II.

After the war he began to get leading roles on the stage and screen. His big break came in 1957 when he appeared in the Gene Kelly musical “Les Girls.”

In the 1980s he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and played roles such as Falstaff in “The Merry Wives Of Windsor.”

He suffered a stroke in 2014 while shopping in London, but made a strong recovery.

Phillips was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 in recognition of his acting career.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Sheriff’s office employees resign after allegedly giving false information in warrants

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW) — Two Horry County Sheriff’s Office employees resigned earlier this year after allegedly giving false information in warrants, according to documents obtained by News13. Sgt. William McMeins Jr allegedly presented a search warrant containing several misleading and incorrect statements in the affidavit, according to the documents. He resigned May 20 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Legendary guitarist, Keith Levene, dead at 65

(WGHP) — Keith Levene, the legendary guitarist and founding member of The Clash and Public Image Ltd has died at the age of 65, according to The Guardian. Levene died in his home in England, he had been suffering from liver cancer. Levene leaves a lasting legacy on rock music as one of the pioneers […]
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Greensboro, police searching for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon. At around 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Super-S-Mart on 2612 East Bessemer Street in response to a reported robbery of a business. Investigators say that a man armed with a handgun entered […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Kevin Conroy, iconic voice of Batman in ‘Batman: The Animated Series,’ dead at 66

(WGHP) — The prolific voice actor of “Batman,” Kevin Conroy, has died after a battle with cancer, according to Gizmodo citing Warner Bros. Animation. Many have donned the cloak of DC’s infamous Dark Knight—Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, Adam West, Val Kilmer and George Clooney being among the most famous—but, for many “90s kids,” Batman was Conroy.
FOX8 News

Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
79K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy