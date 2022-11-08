ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Index Nosedives Towards 110.700 After the Fed Rate Hike

The US dollar index on Friday plummeted to trade at about 110.788 following the latest round of US data. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. The continues to trade within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart....
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 07, 2022

Stock futures on the rise before U.S midterm election and inflation data. Traders and investors are getting optimistic after the latest job data show rising unemployment more than expected which might become a signal for the Fed to slow down on interest rate hikes. There will be the release of inflation data this week also the midterm election results. Both events will influence the market directions and traders might want to monitor closely the results.
EUR/CHF Finds Trendline Resistance at 0.9895 After Rebound

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found strong trendline resistance at about 0.9895 after bounding off 0.9855. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has also completed an upward breakout above the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 08, 2022

Gold prices extend the bullish movement in today’s trading session and pressuring the $1,680 – $1,700 resistance area. As mentioned in the latest analysis, if the price could close above $1,700 then the trend will turn bullish with daily SMA 200 as upward target. Meanwhile, a major bearish rejection from the area might become the confirmation for bearish continuation.
USD/CAD Falls Below 1.3250 After Consumer Sentiment Data

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 1.3250 level after preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment data for November. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now seems to have fallen to trade several levels below the 100hour moving...
GBP/USD Approaching Channel Resistance at 1.1800

GBPUSD might be setting up for a counter trend opportunity, as price is closing in on the top of its ascending channel on the hourly time frame. Price just closed above the mid-channel area of interest around 1.1600 and could set its sights on the next upside barrier. The 100...
USD/JPY Falls Below 147.00 as Risk-Off Returns

The USD/JPY currency pair broke above its sideways pattern in Tokyo. From 146.40, the asset went up in Tokyo. Before the US midterm elections, investors are being careful, so the risk profile is getting worse. The US dollar index (DXY) is up to 110.40 because people are afraid to take...
AUD/USD Rockets to New Weekly Highs After US Non-Farm Payrolls

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday rocketed to trade at about 0.6468 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. The pair also seems to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the...
EUR/NZD Channel Breakout and Correction

EURNZD broke above the resistance of its descending channel on the 4-hour time frame, indicating that a reversal from the downtrend is underway. Price has since pulled back to the former resistance, which appears to be holding as support. If that’s the case, EURNZD could set its sights on the...
Breakout of USD/JPY Above 142.00 is Spectacular

USDJPY is quickly moving up from around 141.00 to more than 142.00. The pair goes up again after the US CPI, just like the US Dollar. Kanda spoke as the dollar dropped overnight because US consumer prices in October didn’t rise as much as expected. In October, the US Consumer Price Index went up by 0.3% MoM because prices for goods went down and prices for services, besides housing, went down. In September, food prices went up by 0.8%, but in October, they only went up by 0.6%. Investors are running away from the US Dollar because they want to take more risks and think that the Federal Reserve will change course after the report.
Despite A Negative Gap, The EUR/USD is Maintaining Above 0.9900

As the risks worsen, bears regain control of the EUR/USD early Monday. The primary currency pair had a negative gap at the start of the week and ended at 0.9920-25. As traders worried about China’s restrictions on covid and Russia’s geopolitics, the global markets became less willing to take risks. Traders may have been concerned because they didn’t know what the Fed would do next.
AUD/USD Heading Closer to Triangle Resistance

AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6500 major psychological mark, creating an ascending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is moving closer to testing the top of the triangle, which might keep gains in check once more. The 100 SMA is still below the 200...
EUR/CHF Plunges to New 2-Week Lows After EU CPIs

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday plunged to trade at 0.9754 off the session highs of about 0.9876. The pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair has since dropped several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result, the...
As Asian Session Begins, GBP/JPY Designates Some Thursday Losses

A three-day decline in the GBPJPY followed a USD sell-off that was triggered by the US inflation report. As a result, the USDJPY dropped about 500 pips, which weighed on the value of the Pound Sterling versus the Japanese Yen (JPY), which dropped by 0.71 per cent on Thursday. In the Asian trading session, the pound-to-yen exchange rate has risen to 165.76.
