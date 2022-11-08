Read full article on original website
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Bills
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Buffalo Bills is ready — and it accounts for either scenario involving Josh Allen or Case Keenum. The Vikings can hit an 8-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with...
Josh Allen’s Outlook for Sunday Seems Grim
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow during a Week 9 loss at the New York Jets. The recovery time may not be swift. Allen, the NFL’s MVP frontrunner, has maintained a mysterious status all week, causing Minnesota Vikings fans to ponder a “will he or won’t he” scenario for Week 10. The teams meet in Buffalo on Sunday.
Vikings May Play Superstar-for-a-Minute QB Sunday
Remember when the Minnesota Vikings were going through uncertainty at the quarterback position, and a career backup emerged as one of the best quarterbacks on the planet, even if for a moment? Well, he could be starting against them on Sunday as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Case Keenum...
Ex-Viking Joins 4th Team in 71 Days
The Arizona Cardinals have created a sport of plucking former Minnesota Vikings players this year, and Wednesday followed the same trend. One day after dismissal from the New Orleans Saints, offensive guard Wyatt Davis joined the Cardinals, an addition to the team’s active roster. The Vikings drafted Davis in...
The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
Vikings Starter Hits the Shelf Indefinitely
The Minnesota Vikings have experienced a prolonged slate of good health in 2022, aside from injuries to rookie Lewis Cine and tight end Irv Smith. But that ended on Saturday as third-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on injured reserve, signaling an absence of at least four games. The Vikings...
Would a Vikings Win in Buffalo Solidify Legitimacy?
Yes, at this point, it’s anyone’s guess who starts under center for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Josh Allen is a superstar but dealing with a UCL injury to his throwing elbow. Case Keenum has won big games before but is a career backup. Even if they face the lesser quarterback, a win has to mean something substantial, right?
Upcoming Vikings Game Is Like a 9-Part Soap Opera
So many storylines fill the plot for Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, it could syndicate as a soap opera on daytime television. The Vikings travel to Highmark Stadium for a date with the Bills this Sunday and haven’t won in Buffalo in 25 years. And that’s not even the tip of the purple iceberg for the drama.
Get Ready to Learn the Name of Vikings Rookie CB
Third-year Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will miss Sunday’s bout with the Buffalo Bills, unlocking an opportunity for a rookie — one who shined in Week 9 at Washington. His name is Akayleb Evans, a man snagging headlines last April because of his general manager. The Vikings selected...
Purple Rumor Mill: Odell Beckham, ‘Kirk In Chains’ Next Celebration, Ed Ingram
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 13th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Vikings TE Bolts for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are nearing elimination from the AFC playoff race, but Josh McDaniels’ team is still making roster moves. On Thursday, the Raiders signed Minnesota Vikings tight end Jacob Hollister from Minnesota’s practice squad — on the same day that Raiders TE Darren Waller hit injured reserve.
Revisiting the Stefon Diggs Trade
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills will face each other on Sunday, marking the first time Stefon Diggs has faced his former team since forcing a trade after the 2019 season. Diggs spent five seasons with the team after being selected in the fifth round (146th overall) during the 2015...
PurplePTSD: TE Bolts for Vegas, Unfortunate Injury Report, Thielen Good to Go
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Jacob Hollister’s tenure in Minnesota didn’t last long, as the...
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 9
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 9: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through November 9th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
Backup QBs Are People, Too.
Through eight games of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings are 7-1, but if you look under the hood, you may find one of the weaker teams ever to stake that claim. The Vikings have won ugly quite a bit this season, but they’ve also avoided some of their competition at full strength. Is that really a reason to knock them, though?
Dustin Baker’s Midseason NFL Power Rankings
The NFL season is at a midpoint, and the Buffalo Bills are favored to win the whole shebang, while the Houston Texans are trending toward the first overall pick in April. The league’s pecking order will tremor violently in the next nine weeks — it always does — but let’s glance at power rankings through Week 9.
Vegas Believes Josh Allen Will Play
The Vegas point spread for Bills-Vikings has fluctuated significantly in the last six days, always staying on the side of a Bills win. The line opened at 9.5 points favoring Buffalo, but as Josh Allen missed practice throughout the week, the spread shrunk on Friday to just three points on Buffalo’s side.
Akayleb Evans Needs to Water His Flowers
Akayleb Evans got his flowers last week. The Vikings rookie cornerback was thrust into his first significant NFL action after a Cameron Dantzler Sr. ankle injury in a 20-17 win at Washington. Afterward, Kevin O’Connell made sure he was appreciated. “I’m glad you asked about [Akayleb]. I felt like...
John Madden Coming to U.S. Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving
There’s nothing more synonymous with Thanksgiving football than the late, great John Madden. While he obviously can no longer be here in person, the NFL is set to honor the longtime coach and broadcaster throughout the slate of Thanksgiving Day games. This season, one of those features the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.
The Bills Are Confident — Even if Josh Allen Can’t Play
While they would assuredly miss MVP frontrunner Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills aren’t spooked by rolling with Case Keenum, if necessary. Allen injured his elbow in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, jeopardizing his availability this weekend versus the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. And as the week...
