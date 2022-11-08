Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina city of Greenville scraps red-light cameras after legal challenges
(The Center Square) — Greenville will turn off its red-light cameras next week after the city council voted to end the enforcement program and the legal headache it created. Greenville shut down its red-light cameras and will stop issuing citations next Tuesday following a 5-1 vote by the city council on Monday.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Democrats top ballot in Northampton County
Unaffiliated candidates were unsuccessful in their bids for local office in Northampton County, according to the unofficial results of the general election on Nov. 8. Three seats were up for grabs on the Northampton County Board of Commissioners. Two new faces were elected to fill those positions, while one incumbent will start a second term.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Shields returns to Hertford County School Board
AHOSKIE – Following a 24-month absence, David Shields will return to the Hertford County Board of Education. While the results of Tuesday’s General Election remain unofficial, Shields topped a field of five candidates seeking the three seats up for grabs this year on the county’s school board.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bertie voters elect two new Commissioners
WINDSOR – Michael White and Corey Ballance Sr. will have new part-time jobs beginning next month. According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s General Election, White and Ballance respectively won the District 2 and District 3 seats on the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. This marked the second attempt by both men to earn a seat on the board. Each lost their first bids in the 2018 Democratic Primary.
neusenews.com
LCPS names Beginning Teacher of the Year
Zachary Pierce, center, LCPS 2022-2023 Beginning Teacher of the Year, with, from left, Jennifer Sutton, LCPS Beginning Teacher Support Coordinator; Steve Saint-Amand, principal of Lenoir County Early College High School; LCPS HR Director Pam Heath; and Lynn Morris, LCPS Beginning Teacher Coordinator. For soccer player, career shift nets Beginning Teacher...
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
WNCT
Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County sheriff
Two-term Democratic Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram, lost to the Republican candidate, Jackie Rogers in Tuesday night's election. Now, Rogers said he doesn't want to waste any time and has straightforward plans of what his next steps are since he's officially elected sheriff of Lenoir County. Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County...
WITN
Pitt County state lawmaker not conceding after Election Day results
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina lawmaker says he is not conceding his race after Election Day results showed he lost to his challenger. Unofficial results from Tuesday showed that incumbent District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, lost to Timothy Reeder, a Republican, by a fine margin. There was only a 462 vote difference between the two candidates.
WITN
Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
WITN
Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
Officials working to improve affordable workforce housing in Beaufort Co.
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County officials are discussing ways to improve access to affordable workforce housing in the area. “I think most of us that have gone around and talked to businesses, talked to the school district… have heard about the problems businesses have attracting people to come to work, problems that the school […]
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
rrspin.com
Newcomers Webb and Davis gain commissioner seats
There will be two new faces on the Halifax County Board of Commissioners after Republican Sammy D. Webb and Democratic primary winner Chenoa Richardson Davis gained seats on the panel Tuesday night. Current board Chairman Vernon Bryant was the top vote-getter in the at-large election with 8,920 – 26.49 percent....
wcti12.com
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
piratemedia1.com
Violent crimes among adolescents in, around Greenville have increased
Violent crimes among adolescents in and around Greenville, NC have increased within the last couple of years and leave people concerned. Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, wrote in an email statement the trend of juvenile involvement in violent crimes has grown nationally, whether they are suspects or victims. Reasons might be mental health disorders, she wrote.
kmaland.com
North Carolina woman arrested following Otoe County pursuit
(Nebraska City) -- A North Carolina woman is in custody following a pursuit in Otoe County Wednesday night. The Nebraska State Patrol says at around 9:20 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for speeding on Highway 2. Authorities say after the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Mayee Zhu of Greenville, North Carolina, refused to yield and accelerated, the trooper initiated a pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. After about seven minutes, the Patrol says an Otoe County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks just west of Nebraska City, bringing the vehicle to a stop at the exit ramp to Highway 75.
Police chief, K9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office will work in the town of Bailey after the town's police chief and a K9 officer were placed on leave. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News his office has been notified that Chief Cathy Callahan and police officer Evan Sokolove have been placed on leave.
jonescountync.gov
Jones County DSS Board Meeting
The Department of Social Services Board meeting will be held on it’s regularly scheduled meeting date of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, with a change in the normal start time of 6:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please call 252-448-2581 for more information.
Police: 2 North Carolina gang felons caught, guns confiscated
The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4.
cbs17
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
