New York City, NY

PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in Canarsie

NEW YORK - Police are searching for three men accused of opening fire on a street in Brooklyn. It happened Nov. 5 near Avenue L and East 92nd Street in Canarsie. According to police, the suspects were walking in the neighborhood when they pulled out guns and fired at an unknown target. A home nearby was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Mother and young daughter attacked on NYC subway train

NEW YORK - A crazed woman attacked a mother and her young daughter on a Bronx subway train, according to the NYPD. The police say the 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were standing on a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Ave. and Simpson St. Subway Station in Foxhurst at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD kill gunman firing at them in Coney Island

NEW YORK - NYPD officers in Brooklyn shot and killed an armed domestic violence suspect who fired at them, according to police. Cops responded to Neptune Avenue and West 36th Street in Coney Island around 10:15 p.m. Thursday after two other officers nearby heard gunfire. Two women also flagged down those two officers and yelled that a gunman up the block was firing.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental

The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: 32-year-old man shot in the shin in Soundview

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in Soundview early this morning. News 12 was told the victim was shot in the shin on Manor Avenue around 1 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. There is no word yet on any suspects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Subway custodian attacked with pipe while on the job

NEW YORK - Police say a subway custodian was attacked with a pipe while on the job in Manhattan. Now, they're asking for the public's help finding the man responsible. The assault happened Friday at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.Police said the suspect walked up to the custodian, who was cleaning the E train platform, and hit her in the face with the pipe. The 46-year-old woman suffered swelling and bruising on her face. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Staten Island man sent to Rikers Island in $500K condo board feud; ‘A broken man’ says his wife

Something about New York’s legal system doesn’t seem right to Joseph Riccardi, who is jailed because he won’t spend up to $500,000 to meet the demands of his Staten Island condo board. “There are people committing serious crimes who don’t even have to post bail and are free,” Riccardi told the Daily News. “Yet, I’m on Rikers? It’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’m a 57-year-old grandfather, worked ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Still Unsolved

Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found Dead

Masa Kobayashi(https://frankfalzon.com/) Chef Masa Kobayashi always walked home from work. After dinner service at his self-named restaurant “Masa’s”, Kobayashi would help to lock up for the night before. He would then take a 10-minute walk up Bush Street to his apartment at 1111 Pine. On the night of November 13, 1983, he got home around 2:00 a.m. He had a brief exchange with a building manager before heading up to his third-floor flat.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC subway cleaner hit in face with metal pipe

NEW YORK - A custodian working to clean a Lower Manhattan subway station was brutally attacked by a man with a metal pipe. The NYPD says it happened last Friday morning in the Chambers Street subway station. The 46-year-old woman was cleaning an E line train platform around 6:45 a.m....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Masked home invaders restrain woman with duct tape in Queens: sources

BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Home invaders duct taped a woman in Queens on Thursday, police sources said. The masked men entered the 34th Avenue home through an open back door early in the afternoon, officials said. The victim, who’s in her late 60s or early 70s, was home alone. She was sitting in the kitchen […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Bayonne police captain dies suddenly while on-duty

NEW JERSEY - The Bayonne Police Department is mourning one of its own after a police captain died suddenly while on duty Friday night. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz," said Police Chief Robert Geisler in a statement. "Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community. On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family."
BAYONNE, NJ

