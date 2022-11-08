Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
police1.com
Video: Gunman kept firing at NYPD officers even after he fell to the ground mortally wounded
NEW YORK — The gunman shot dead by cops in Coney Island Thursday night kept firing at officers even after he fell to the ground mortally wounded, video obtained by the Daily News shows. Jermaine Hickson, 42, a Harlem resident, began shooting as soon as cops arrived at the...
NYPD searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in Canarsie
NEW YORK - Police are searching for three men accused of opening fire on a street in Brooklyn. It happened Nov. 5 near Avenue L and East 92nd Street in Canarsie. According to police, the suspects were walking in the neighborhood when they pulled out guns and fired at an unknown target. A home nearby was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
fox5ny.com
Subway crime: Suspect robbed, slashed man in Union Square subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a man behind an alleged robbery and knife attack in the New York City subway system. According to authorities, just before 4 p.m. on Friday, the victim, a 27-year-old man was riding a southbound N train that was stopping at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan.
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
fox5ny.com
Mother and young daughter attacked on NYC subway train
NEW YORK - A crazed woman attacked a mother and her young daughter on a Bronx subway train, according to the NYPD. The police say the 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were standing on a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Ave. and Simpson St. Subway Station in Foxhurst at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Suspect shot by police in Brooklyn
It happened in Coney Island near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
fox5ny.com
NYPD kill gunman firing at them in Coney Island
NEW YORK - NYPD officers in Brooklyn shot and killed an armed domestic violence suspect who fired at them, according to police. Cops responded to Neptune Avenue and West 36th Street in Coney Island around 10:15 p.m. Thursday after two other officers nearby heard gunfire. Two women also flagged down those two officers and yelled that a gunman up the block was firing.
Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental
The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
News 12
NYPD: 32-year-old man shot in the shin in Soundview
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in Soundview early this morning. News 12 was told the victim was shot in the shin on Manor Avenue around 1 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. There is no word yet on any suspects.
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
Police investigating double shooting near Barclays Center
Two men were standing outside an apartment building on Bond Street in Boerum Hill when someone opened fire.
Police: Subway custodian attacked with pipe while on the job
NEW YORK - Police say a subway custodian was attacked with a pipe while on the job in Manhattan. Now, they're asking for the public's help finding the man responsible. The assault happened Friday at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.Police said the suspect walked up to the custodian, who was cleaning the E train platform, and hit her in the face with the pipe. The 46-year-old woman suffered swelling and bruising on her face. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
Postal carrier threatened, robbed by 2 men in Brooklyn
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
Staten Island man sent to Rikers Island in $500K condo board feud; ‘A broken man’ says his wife
Something about New York’s legal system doesn’t seem right to Joseph Riccardi, who is jailed because he won’t spend up to $500,000 to meet the demands of his Staten Island condo board. “There are people committing serious crimes who don’t even have to post bail and are free,” Riccardi told the Daily News. “Yet, I’m on Rikers? It’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’m a 57-year-old grandfather, worked ...
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found Dead
Masa Kobayashi(https://frankfalzon.com/) Chef Masa Kobayashi always walked home from work. After dinner service at his self-named restaurant “Masa’s”, Kobayashi would help to lock up for the night before. He would then take a 10-minute walk up Bush Street to his apartment at 1111 Pine. On the night of November 13, 1983, he got home around 2:00 a.m. He had a brief exchange with a building manager before heading up to his third-floor flat.
fox5ny.com
NYC subway cleaner hit in face with metal pipe
NEW YORK - A custodian working to clean a Lower Manhattan subway station was brutally attacked by a man with a metal pipe. The NYPD says it happened last Friday morning in the Chambers Street subway station. The 46-year-old woman was cleaning an E line train platform around 6:45 a.m....
Masked home invaders restrain woman with duct tape in Queens: sources
BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Home invaders duct taped a woman in Queens on Thursday, police sources said. The masked men entered the 34th Avenue home through an open back door early in the afternoon, officials said. The victim, who’s in her late 60s or early 70s, was home alone. She was sitting in the kitchen […]
fox5ny.com
Bayonne police captain dies suddenly while on-duty
NEW JERSEY - The Bayonne Police Department is mourning one of its own after a police captain died suddenly while on duty Friday night. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz," said Police Chief Robert Geisler in a statement. "Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community. On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family."
Comments / 0