Aberdeen Boys & Girls Club gets Brown County Fair grandstand concession bid

The Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area was the sole group to submit a proposal to operate concessions at the Larry Gerlach Grandstand during the Brown County Fair.

The proposal was opened at Tuesday's Brown County Commission meeting.

This agreement begins in 2023 and runs through 2025. Prior to seeking bids, commissioners increased the minimum amount the county would receive for each keg of beer sold from $75 to $80. The amount per case of malt beverage sold was increased from $15 to $17.

The proposal submitted by the Boys & Girls Club offered payments to the county of $85 per keg and $20 per case sold during the week of the Brown County Fair.

Brown County commissioners are set to consider one other proposal related to the fair next week. That is for the rodeo stock provider for the next three years. Five proposals were opened and read last week. Commissioners tabled action for two weeks to give the Brown County Fair Board an opportunity to weigh in and review them. The Dacotah Stampede Rodeo is during the first two days of the fair each August.