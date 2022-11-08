ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Brendan Fraser stars as 600-pound man in first ‘The Whale’ trailer

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJkFa_0j3DJsJG00

Brendan Fraser has returned!

The former “Mummy” star appears in Darren Aronofsky’s latest film, “The Whale,” as a 600-pound teacher attempting to reconnect with his daughter. Sadie Sink of “Stranger Things” fame plays the daughter.

The movie, adapted from a 2012 stage play, also stars Samantha Morton, Hong Chau, and Ty Simpkins.

The first footage from the trailer finds Fraser providing voice over as images from the film cycle through, his large character among them.

“The Whale” made its premiere at the Venice International film Festival in September. Fraser’s performance garnered a standing ovation, according to PEOPLE .

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Fraser spoke about what he’s looking for at this point in his career.

“If there’s no risk, then why bother?” He said. “I want to learn from the people I’m working with at this point in my career. I’ve had variety, a lot of high highs and low lows, so what I’m keen for, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I’m contributing to the craft and I’m learning from it.”

To prepare for the role Fraser worked with the Obesity Action Coalition to understand how people with higher body weight should be portrayed.

“The Whale” will arrive in theaters Dec. 9.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Variety

Brendan Fraser and Jean Smart to Star in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Table Read Benefit for the Ed Asner Family Center (EXCLUSIVE)

Happy holidays, indeed! Brendan Fraser, Jean Smart, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and Ken Jeong will star in this year’s virtual table read of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” benefitting the Ed Asner Family Center, on Dec. 11. The cast also includes JK Simmons, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil LaMarr, Chelsea Darnell and Ben Mankiewicz. “As the parents of autistic children, [my husband] Matt and I saw a desperate need to create a safe and welcoming community for Special Needs families,” Ed Asner Family Center co-founder Navah Asner said in statement Wednesday. “The Center provides arts and vocational enrichment and critical mental health services to these...
TODAY.com

‘The Whale’ trailer previews Brendan Fraser’s ‘comeback’ role

For many, watching the first teaser trailer for "The Whale," released on Nov. 8, was an emotional experience for two reasons: The drama featured in the preview itself and seeing Brendan Fraser in a movie again. In "The Whale," out Dec. 9, Fraser portrays Charlie, a lonely, 600-pound English teacher...
DoYouRemember?

Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’

Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy